The death toll from Thursday’s attack by rebel hunters on a Niger army base has risen to at least 89, security sources said, surpassing a raid last month that killed 71 soldiers as the deadliest against Nigerian troops in years.

The government said Thursday that 25 soldiers were killed, according to a provisional death toll, while successfully repelling the attack in the western city of Chinagodrar by attackers aboard motorcycles and other vehicles.

Four security sources told Reuters news agency that at least 89 members of the Niger security forces killed during the attack were buried in the capital Niamey on Saturday.

One of the sources said that the actual death toll could be higher because several soldiers were buried immediately on Thursday in Chinagodrar.

Defense Secretary Issoufou Katambe said an updated death toll would be announced after a meeting of the National Security Council on Sunday.

The attack on Chinagodrar, which took place a month after the raid near Inates by hunters of an Islamic state in Iraq and the branch of Levante (ISIL) that killed 71 soldiers, emphasizes the deterioration of the security situation near the borders of Niger with Mali and Burkina Faso.

The attacks were multiplied by four in the past year, killing nearly 400 people, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a non-profit research organization, despite efforts by international forces to stop ISIL-related hunters and others. Qaeda

French combat aircraft were scrambled on Thursday to scare off the attackers, the French regional task force said, potentially avoiding an even higher number of casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Katambe said Friday that the army will launch a new offensive against armed groups.

The West African Sahel region, a semi-arid belt under the Sahara, has been in crisis since 2012, when Tuareg ethnic rebels and freely aligned rebel hunters seized two-thirds of northern Mali and forced France to intervene to temporarily To hit.