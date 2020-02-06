The death toll in the avalanche disaster in Turkey rises to 40

With the help of search dogs, Turkish rescue workers scanned an avalanche field in Eastern Turkey on Thursday, looking for a last missing person after two avalanches that killed dozens, Turkish news agencies reported.

The private DHA news agency said on Thursday that two more bodies were recovered, bringing the death toll of the two avalanches to 40.

Five people were killed and two people went missing in an avalanche that struck end of Tuesday in the eastern province of Van, which borders on Iran. About 300 aid workers were then sent to a highway near the mountain-surrounded city of Bahcesaray. Around Wednesday afternoon the large rescue team was hit by a second avalanche.

In addition to the dead, dozens were injured. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Thursday Thursday that 47 people remained in the hospital after the avalanches. He said six were in intensive care, but they were not in critical condition.

A ceremony was held for 11 military police officers, nine government-paid village guards and two firefighters in Van who were killed by the avalanches. Their coffins were sent to their hometown for burial.