The death toll is 22 in the Turkish earthquake with 1,000 wounded

The death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked Eastern Turkey climbed to Saturday 22, injuring more than 1,000 people, officials said.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, speaking at a broadcast news conference near the quake’s epicenter, said 39 people had been rescued from the rubble of collapsed buildings, including a woman who had recovered 14 hours after the head shakes.

Rescue workers continued to look for people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighboring Malatya, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier.

Rescuers and security forces distributed tents, beds, and blankets while nightly temperatures dropped below freezing in the affected areas. Mosques, schools, sports halls and student rooms were opened for hundreds who left their homes after the earthquake.

“The earthquake was very serious, we walked away desperately (from our house),” Emre Gocer told Anadolu, a state-run news agency, while he and his family were hiding in a sports hall in the town of Sivrice in Elazig. “We currently have no safe place to stay.”

The earthquake hit Friday at 8:55 PM. local time at a depth of 6.7 kilometers near Sivrice, said the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD. Different earthquake control centers gave magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 6.8.

On Saturday, rescue workers carry a survivor on a stretcher on the site of a collapsed residential building in Elazig. (ANP)

AFAD said it was followed by 228 aftershocks, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1.

At least five buildings in Sivrice and 25 in Malatya Province were destroyed, said Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum. Hundreds of other structures were damaged and made unsafe.

Soylu said that 18 people were killed in Elazig and four in Malatya. About 1,030 people were injured. At the same press conference, Koca said that 34 people are staying in intensive care.

On television you could see how social workers removed two people from the wreck of a collapsed building in the city of Family. Another person was rescued in the city of Elazig, the provincial capital, and two others from a house in Doganyol, Malatya.

A prison in Adiyaman, 110 kilometers southwest of the epicenter, was evacuated after damage during the earthquake.

AFAD said 28 rescue teams had worked around the clock. More than 2,600 employees from 39 of the 81 provinces of Turkey were sent to the disaster site.

A villager stands by his collapsed house after the earthquake in Sivrice near Elazig, in the east of Turkey. (Ilyas Akengin / AFP via Getty Images)

“Our greatest hope is that the death toll will not rise,” said MP Mustafa Sentop.

Communications companies announced free telephone and internet services for residents of the region with earthquakes, while Turkish Airlines announced additional flights.

Soylu said the emergency work continued under the threat of aftershocks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last night on Twitter that all measures were taken to “ensure that the earthquake that occurred in Elazig and was felt in many provinces, with the least amount of loss being overcome.”

Neighboring Greece, which is at odds with Turkey across maritime borders and gas exploitation rights, offered to send rescue teams if necessary.

Elazig is located approximately 565 kilometers east of the Turkish capital Ankara.

Turkey is on top of two major fault lines and earthquakes are common. Two strong earthquakes hit northwestern Turkey in 1999, killing around 18,000 people.

A magnitude 6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig in 2010.