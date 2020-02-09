The death toll of the corona virus in China exceeds the number of worldwide fatalities of SARS

Latest developments:

811 new coronavirus deaths in China, surpass the 774 deaths by SARS worldwide

37,198 confirmed cases of coronavirus, mostly in China

288 confirmed coronavirus cases in 24 countries outside of China, according to the WHO

Seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada (three in Ontario and four in B.C.)

More than 200 Canadians flew from Wuhan, China, in quarantine to CFB Trenton

WHO sends expert team to China on Monday or Tuesday

The coronavirus death toll in China rose to 811 people on Sunday, passing the number of fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic – but fewer new cases were reported in a possible sign that their spread would slow down because other countries increase their efforts to block the disease.

On Sunday, South Korea also reported a new case to a 73-year-old woman whose relatives visited Guangdong province in South China. That brought the total of South Korea to 25.

In China, around 2,656 new virus cases were reported in the 24-hour ending at midnight Saturday local time, most in central Hubei province, where the first patients became ill in December. That was about 20 percent lower than the 3,399 new cases reported in the previous 24-hour period.

Outside of China and Hong Kong, 288 confirmed cases have been reported in 24 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Seven cases have been confirmed in Canada – three in Ontario and four in British Columbia, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

More than 200 Canadians flown in from Wuhan – the city at the center of the outbreak in China – are under a 14-day quarantine based on Canadian forces in Trenton, Ont., Because they are being checked for symptoms.

Experts say the falling daily toll of new cases suggests that the spread of the virus may slow down. However, they say that the total will increase further as soon as Chinese laboratories test a backlog of thousands of samples from possible cases.

“Dramatic reductions” in the spread of the virus in China should appear by the end of the month if containment measures prove to be effective, Dr. said. Ian Lipkin, director of Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity, who assisted the WHO and China during the SARS outbreak.

Warmer weather will also reduce the virus’s ability to spread and take people out of confined spaces where they are more likely to get sick, Lipkin said.

On Thursday, doctors move a patient to the coronavirus patient isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan, China. (Chinatopix via Associated Press)

However, if there is a peak in new cases when people return to work in the coming days, “we will know we are in trouble,” Lipkin told reporters in an online news conference from his American home late Saturday from where he is under 14-day self-quarantine.

The death toll passed 774 people who were thought to have died from SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), another viral outbreak that also occurred in China. Among those who died were 44 people in Canada.

The total of 37,198 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus greatly exceeds the 8,098 made sick by SARS.

In the meantime, a charter flight with Filipinos from Wuhan arrived in the Philippines. The 29 adults and one baby are placed in quarantine for 14 days, the incubation period of the virus.

View: Montreal woman describes life in Wuhan

Felicity Feng, a woman from Montreal who visits her parents in Wuhan during the Lunar New Year holiday, has become entangled in the coronavirus outbreak. 5:09 AM

Elsewhere, France closed two schools and tried to reassure holidaymakers in the Alps after five Britons had contracted the virus in a ski resort.

France has stepped up a travel alarm and recommended all visits to China, except for “compelling reasons”. Italy advised students to return from China to stay home from school for two weeks after the government had reported three cases.

On Saturday, the US Department of Foreign Affairs said two more flights from Wuhan with US citizens, permanent residents, and close relatives have landed in the United States. A spokesperson said more than 800 US diplomats and others have been evacuated from Wuhan.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the WHO, said the organization will send experts to China from Monday or Tuesday.

The US Embassy in Beijing said Saturday that a 60-year-old US citizen was among the new fatalities in Wuhan, the first US death reported in the outbreak. A Japanese citizen who was treated in Wuhan and was an alleged cause also died.

Elsewhere in China, the industrial metropolis of Chongqing in the southwest told residential communities to close their gates and check visitors for fever. The government said the spread of the virus through “family gatherings” was reported in Chongqing, but did not provide details.

Japan reported a further three cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship for a total of 64. There are 3,700 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess who have to stay on board for 14 days. From Friday, seven Canadians on the ship had been tested positive for corona virus and taken off the ship for medical care.

View: Guided tour of Canadian’s room aboard the quarantined cruise ship

Spencer Fehrenbacher from Langley, B.C. has been in quarantine since 3 February on board the ship 0:38

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign passengers on another ship, the Westerdam of Holland America, Japan will not be admitted due to suspected cases on board. The ship, with more than 2,000 people, was near Okinawa and was looking for another port.

Airlines and tourist industry have been damaged by the loss of Chinese tourists after Beijing canceled group travel in an attempt to control the disease.

Hong Kong started by enforcing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from China. The president of the area, Carrie Lam, has refused the demands of some hospital staff and others to completely close the border.

China’s leaders are trying to stream food to busy cities despite the fight against diseases and to alleviate the fear of possible shortages and price increases after panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities was cut off.

Local authorities have been ordered to speed up food shipments. Informal roadblocks set up by some villages to block outsiders and possible infections were banned.

Public anger simulated the treatment of a doctor in Wuhan who was rebuked in December for warning about the virus. The 34-year-old ophthalmologist died of the disease on Friday.

Li Wenliang became the face of anger about the controls of the ruling Communist Party on information and complaints that officials are lying about or outbreaks of diseases, chemical spills and other dangers.

Users of the Sina Weibo microblogging service have left hundreds of thousands of messages to lament the death of Li and criticize the official treatment of him and other whistleblowers.

While the death rate of the new virus is lower than previous pathogens, it may return after the current outbreak is over, Lipkin said.

“I think this can (come back), and this is an argument that people use to keep investing in vaccines and I think it’s a reasonable argument,” he said.

Of the extreme measures taken, Lipkin said there was little choice given the limited resources and knowledge about the virus.

“It’s kind of like the Titanic is going down. You only have a certain number of lifeboats. You have to make some sort of decision based on what’s best for the country as a whole and for the world.”