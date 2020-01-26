The death toll of viruses in China is rising while the US is preparing evacuation – Boston Herald

By KEN MORITSUGU

BEIJING (AP) – A new viral disease that was watched with a suspicious eye around the world, accelerated the spread in China on Sunday with 56 deaths so far, while the American consulate in the city at the epicenter announced it would be personnel and some private would evacuate civilians aboard a charter flight.

The Chinese health minister said the country was entering a “crucial phase” because “it looks like the virus can spread better.”

Ma Xiaowei refused to estimate how long it would take to get the situation under control, but said that travel restrictions and other strict measures should deliver results “at the lowest cost and the fastest speed.”

President Xi Jinping called the outbreak a serious situation and said the government stepped up its efforts to limit travel and public meetings, while rushing medical staff and supplies to the city in the center of the crisis, Wuhan, who is locked up without being trapped flights, trains or buses in or out.

The epidemic has revived the memories of the SARS outbreak that originated in China and killed nearly 800 as it spread throughout the world in 2002 and 2003. The spread has come during China’s busiest travel period of the year, when millions traverse the country or move abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The latest figures reported on Sunday morning refer to the last 24 hours and mark an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases for a total of 1,975 infections.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong and two in Macao. A small number of cases were found in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the US, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, and Australia.

The US has confirmed cases in Washington, Chicago, and most recently in Southern California. Canada said it discovered its first case, a man in his fifties who was in Wuhan before flying to Toronto. Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea reported one new case each Sunday, while Thailand reported three new cases.

A report from the US embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport US citizens on a Tuesday flight from Wuhan that will go directly to San Francisco. It said that in case there are not enough seats, priority will be given to people “at greater risk of coronavirus.”

The French consulate also considered an evacuation of its nationals from the city. It said it is working on arranging a bus service to help French citizens leave Wuhan.

The French car manufacturer PSA Group said it will evacuate its workers from Wuhan, place them in quarantine and then bring them to France.

Japan also made preparations to fly its subjects from Wuhan.

Chinese travel agents have been told to stop all group travel, and concern is growing about the potential impact of millions of people traveling back to the cities after the Christmas break on Thursday.

The National Health Commission of China said that anyone traveling from Wuhan should now register with public health centers and keep themselves in quarantine for 14 days – the maximum incubation period for the virus.

Beijing has decided to postpone the start of the lessons after the Christmas break, the official Beijing Daily reported on its website. This applies to all schools in the capital, from kindergartens to universities.

Hong Kong announced similar measures on Saturday and on Sunday, two of the area’s major attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, announced they would close for the time being.

A proposal to quarantine suspected cases and others possibly in a still unoccupied public housing complex on the outskirts of Fanling in Hong Kong led to protests from the residents of the area. Although they were largely peaceful, they were accompanied by black-clad protesters, such as those who bumped into the police during months of anti-government protests and set them on fire in the lobby of one of the buildings.

The fire was extinguished without causing major damage. The police later moved in to distribute the group, with occasional pepper spray.

At the heart of the outbreak where 11 million residents are already detained, Wuhan banned most vehicle use, including private cars, in the center from Sunday. The city will allocate 6,000 taxis to neighborhoods to help people make ends meet if needed.

China closed trains, planes and other connections with the city on January 22 and has steadily expanded the lockdown to 16 surrounding cities with a combined population of more than 50 million inhabitants – larger than those of New York, London, Paris and Moscow combined.

Wuhan is building two makeshift hospitals with around 1,000 beds each to handle the growing number of patients. The city said the first is expected to be completed on February 3.

Medical workers in Wuhan are among the infected and local media reported that a doctor died on Saturday morning. The 62-year-old doctor was admitted to hospital on January 18 and died a week later.

Xinhua also said that medical supplies are being rushed to the city, including 14,000 protective suits, 110,000 pairs of gloves and masks and glasses.

There have been online videos showing crowds of crazy people in masks set up for research, and there have been complaints that family members have been sent away at hospitals that have capacity.

The National Health Commission said it is calling in medical teams to help deal with the outbreak and that the Chinese army has sent 450 medical personnel, some with experience in previous outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola, Xinhua reported.

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called corona viruses, some of which cause nothing worse than the common cold. It causes colds and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen to pneumonia, which can be fatal.

First discovered last month, the virus is believed to come from a species of wild animal sold on a Wuhan market to be consumed as food.

Chinese authorities have announced a temporary ban on wildlife trade on Sunday and say they will “seriously investigate and punish offenders.” They also called on the public to refrain from eating wild animal meat.

Researchers are keeping a close eye on whether the virus is mutating, but have so far found “no clear signs,” says Gao Fu, head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control, Gao Fu.

That could make it easier to develop vaccines against the virus, something the center is already working on. Xinhua cited the official Xu Wenbo from the center and said they had isolated the virus and identified seed strains.

The rapid increase in reported deaths and diseases does not necessarily mean that the crisis is getting worse, but may indicate better monitoring and reporting of the virus. Those killed by the virus are usually middle-aged or elderly people, who sometimes suffer from other conditions that weaken their ability to fight back.

It is not clear how deadly the new corona virus is or even whether it is as dangerous as the common flu, which kills tens of thousands of people in the US alone.

___

Associated Press writer Rob Gillies in Toronto, researcher Henry Hou and video journalist Dake Kang in Beijing and Elias Meseret in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, contributed to this report.