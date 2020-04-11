The deaths in 100,000 patients were highest before Monday

More coronavirus deaths were reported on Friday as celebrations around the world began in non-churches with more people locked up in the building to close. on the death journey.

He comes to the World Health Organization which has put in place a precautionary approach to returning the vaccine to prematurely – about half of the world’s population – that can recover the virus. of the disease.

Lebanese people from Qatar were compared to a hotel in the head of Lebanese Beirut Photo: AFP / –

The latest protests from New York to Naples to New Delhi have been seen in relation to businesses and schools that have been closed in a bid to disallow the publicity of the park,

More than 1.6 million people are infected worldwide and the death toll hit 100,859 on Friday – with nearly 70 cases of worsening conditions in Europe.

The United States, now a global epidemic of influenza, has become the first country to hold more than 2000 fatalities in one day, with 2,108 according to Johns Hopkins University data .

Workers at a restaurant using masks stand out of their closets before opening the Chinatown location in Yokohama, Japan: Japan / Philip FONG

With 18,600 deaths, the United States is estimated to be responsible for 18,849 deaths in Italy, the highest of which is fatality and cancer.

America has more than half a million cases of COVID-19 cases, in most countries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Authorities in the US and Europe have also expressed a desire to start defense.

An unidentified woman and a fighting dog sitting under a bridge in Chennai in the rain during a slowdown in the Indian government: AFP / Arun SANKAR

President Donald Trump has said that with the national crisis “coming to a close” and that the partnership is doing good, he is thinking of ways to open it up. to the largest business in the world “when possible”

“Without question that is the biggest decision I have to make.”

He noted the danger of more deaths if the nearest businesses were opened.

At the COVID-19 Policlinico di Tor Vergata Hospital in Rome, nurses and doctors were up against the new coronavirus, pushing ahead to enter the growing care division. Photo credit: AFPTV / Sonia LOGRE

“But, what do you know? Living at home leads to death,” Trump said, pointing to a dramatic increase in wealth to millions of Americans.

The main events of the Park are always seeing the churches filled with churches during the session on Friday.

It also includes sacred acts like the Pope’s pope and the Reformation – Pope Francis’ life will be saved from his personal archive.

The pope called on advisers to shed light on the fact that the groups that attended the Easter Service were unable to attend: AFP / Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA

“We need to respond to our commitment with all our efforts,” the pontiff said. “We can become depressed and threatened … or we can grow up.”

Saints in Germany are putting in place orders to celebrate Good Friday at a hotel in Dusseldorf.

“It was a sad feeling at first,” Catholic priest Frank Heidkamp told AFP, as more and more people gathered in the parking lot.

Crash destinations in the Southeast, Europe and Asia are non-existent on Fridays, where the Hustle will not fit.

“With this car service we are looking to create a small community.”

About four million people are locked up in their homes in the form of governments around the world who are unaware of the unexplored acts of using the expedition.

Hundreds of people across Europe on Friday helped move the world’s detainees to over 94,000 Photo: AFP / LUCAS BARIOULET

This week, China began to welcome the youngsters in Wuhan, where the trip began.

Like Trump, governments in Europe are facing a competition between protecting their people and implementing social enterprises when they are destroyed by open borders.

The WHO published it on Friday.

Summary of the Great Depression Photo: AFP / Gal ROMA

“I know there are some countries that are planning to move beyond home-based restraints,” said WHO representative Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“It’s possible that fast-paced traffic can lead to a new path. The road can be dangerous if not in the right direction.

Some countries, especially in Asia, are concerned about a second movement in the face of illnesses brought on by travelers and how they live.

Trump said he would call an “opening up of our land deal” on Wednesday as he seeks a speedy return to the economy.

But the nation’s largest family cancer consultant, Anthony Fauci, said despite the signs of success, “now is not the time … to pull things back” in the far-flung projects public.

In some countries, there may be expectations.

Spain acknowledges that the government is the hardest hit in 24 hours in 17 days, after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said “the fire started with a headache.”

France reported at least 1,000 new deaths on Friday, but the number of patients fell short of critical care for the exact day.

The Italian wall is close to 19,000 Fridays, the highest in the world, but daily illnesses are rising.

However, the government has said it will expand the bail orders until May 3.

Britain’s death and 980 new deaths have also increased, and the government has rejected calls to ease the lock-ups.

But spirits were so high there on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed signs of a return after three days in intensive care.

“The Prime Minister can make short trips, even during vacations,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

The collapse is concealed in every corner of the financial world, and the IMF, with $ 1 trillion in funding, is responding to calls from 90 countries on spending.

Sources in the G20 industry have pledged to do the work with a proven “solid market” and new tools to allow for cutting.

The overwhelming demand, fueled by the Saudi-Russia price war, has sent prices under criticism for nearly two decades.

As much of the world develops, there are fears of a possible future.

Authorities in Paris have said Friday that the last country to record the death of 1,000 coronaviruses has confirmed the first fatalities in the Rio de Janeiro city, where the fear and physical cleansing.

. [tagToTranslate] virus [t] dead [t] top [t] 100000 [t] first [t] stable [t] under [t] tree