The debate about redevelopment of Harriet Tubman House is in court

A fight for a redevelopment plan that would destroy an important center for the black community of South End, the Harriet Tubman House, and turn the space into luxury apartments is coming to court.

Jared Katsiane filed a complaint with the Suffolk County Supreme Court last week and asked for a provisional order to stop a city relocation to lift restrictions that block commercial or residential development at 566 Columbus Ave, the address of the Harriet Tubman House.

The Harriet Tubman House is owned by United South End Settlements, a historic 127-year-old black empowerment organization that offers job training services and youth programs, but also houses various other social organizations. The financially tied USE made a decision to sell its valuable Columbus Avenue real estate when it faced the reality that they would otherwise have to close their doors forever.

The organization has plans to sell the property to New Boston Ventures – a commercial property developer who would demolish Harriet Tubman House and build 66 apartments instead. Eleven of the units would limit revenue. USES has offices on the first floor of the new development and there are plans to relocate the other Harriet Tubman House community organizations to US 48’s headquarters in Rutland St ..

It is a deal that has fueled the debate among members of the black community of South End, where some see it as a perverse example of the tide of gentrification that eradicates the heritage of the neighborhood.

“I am one of the many people in the community who are hopeful to stop selling the beloved Harriet Tubman House and replace luxury condos,” says Katsiane in the complaint.

In a joint advice from city councilor Kim Janey and Rep. Jon Santiago published in the Herald last month, the officials recorded their argument for selling the property so that USES could continue to operate in the community.

In the complaint, Katsiane argues that the Boston Redevelopment Authority has wrongly voted to lift deed restrictions whereby the property must be used for a public purpose, paving the way for housing redevelopment.

A land deal from 1974 whereby the city transferred ownership of Columbus Avenue to USES requires that the property be used for the “public purpose of a community center.” Katsiane, a lifelong resident of the South End and former USES employee, argues that the BRA has the authority to lift the restriction.

“The land transfer was a carefully arranged concession from the BRA in recognition of the destruction that their actions had and caused … to the black community in the South End,” Katsiane writes in his complaint.

A spokeswoman for the Boston Planning & Redevelopment Agency said it “cannot comment on ongoing disputes.”

A hearing on the complaint will be held on Tuesday in the Suffolk County Supreme Court.