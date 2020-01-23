The declaration of love became a thriller in the Agatha Christie classic “Towards Zero” in the Oyster Mill Playhouse

CAMP HILL, PA. – A man, two women and a number of characters who may have committed an unexpected murder for various reasons. That is the story behind Agatha Christie Whodunnit “Towards Zero”.

As in all of Christie’s works, finding out the secret of the murder promises to always be a good time until its unexpected end. Originally written by Christie as a message to her publishers, who didn’t find the backstory to their murders interesting, Christie wanted to prove that she is the best expert in writing her own stories. With the success of the novel, viewers can indulge in the English countryside, paying attention to every little detail to find out who the killer is.

On the way, you may learn a little about relationships and how we treat each other.

The production of “Towards Zero” is now running until February 2nd. Visit the Oyster Mill Playhouse website for more information.