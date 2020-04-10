The deep ‘Ghostbuster’ clears the favela streets to fight the coronavirus

RIO DE JANEIRO – When the coronavirus struck and tourists stopped going to Thiago Firmino’s Rio de Janeiro favela, he decided to take action. Unable to wait for the reaction of the officers, he donated a white suit and set about disinfecting the streets of the Santa Marta slum.

Having watched with horror as the virus spread throughout the world, Firmino, 39, has launched a scheme to sanitize the Santa Marta favela.

Wounded as a “Ghostbuster,” Firmino has led the latest in a growing number of community-led programs to combat the spread of a virus that many expect to endanger Brazil’s poor, tight slums.

“I wouldn’t call it heroic, but we do have a fierce attitude,” Firmino said as he took a break from spraying stairs and back alleys of Santa Marta in the wake of the besieged residents.

“The favela is always forgotten. No matter what happens in the city, the favela is always the last to receive any benefit. Health care is obedient and the question of public hygiene and garbage is also very careful.”

Nearly 4,000 people live in Santa Marta, one of Rio’s most iconic favelas.

Located in the backyard of the Botafogo coast, it boasts spectacular views of Sugar Loaf mountain and even a statue of Michael Jackson, who filmed a video of his song “They Don’t Care About Us” in Santa Marta.

Firmino’s wife, Wilcieide Miranda, said there have been no known cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the slum.

She and her husband rely on community donations to do their sanitary work.

“Tourism is the first stop and the last to return,” Firmino said. “We take this voluntary action on residents so that we can take care of ourselves, because I would rather not have a job than my life.”

This week, authorities reported the first six coronavirus deaths in Rio’s favelas, often controlled by drug gangs and violent self-defense.

Last month, Reuters reported that gangsters impose curfews on several city slums to combat the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Brazilian Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said he would speak with gangsters acting as facto leaders of slums about how to best deal with the virus.

“They are also people and they need to cooperate, help, participate,” he said.

To date, 1,057 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil, with 19,638 confirmed cases, according to the latest official figures Friday. Nearly 150 people have been killed in the state of Rio, where there are 2,464 cases, figures show. (Editing by Gabriel Stargardter and Alistair Bell)