The deer hunt in Illinois had a significant shift in the archery and traditional firearm seasons.

Should the increasing use of crossbows in Illinois lead to a shift in the seasons of deer?

That question occurred to me when I looked at the preliminary analysis of the overall deer harvest from Illinois for the 2019-2020 seasons and noticed a dramatic shift.

The archery harvest jumped to 67,696 deer during the 2019-2019 season from 61,096 in `18-19, while the harvest during the traditions of firearms fell to 75,349 during” 19 from 80,957 in “18.

If a similar shift in archery and traditional firearm harvesting occurs in the 1920s-21s, archery will surpass traditional firearms in the harvest.

I thought it would take five to ten years for archery to come close to harvest during the traditional firearm seasons. Now I wonder.

“I would contribute to crossbows,” said Frank Williams, vice president of the Taxidermist Association in Illinois and owner of Antler Ridge Archery and Taxidermy in St. Anne. “ I am surprised how many crossbows I have sold. And it’s for die-hard bow hunters. It is a total switch. “

He did not make a value judgment and simply recorded what he observed. Williams thinks crossbows are just another weapon for deer hunting.

He was right in his guess.

Dan Skinner, now forestry program manager for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, working at the Kankakee County control station in 2018. Dal Bowman

Dan Skinner, program manager in the forest for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, emailed this analysis of archery equipment used in the harvest on Wednesday: compound bow 54.1 percent, cross bow 44.8, recurve 0.7 and hand bow 0.4. Those are preliminary figures, the last ones will change.

“I don’t expect a significant change in Illinois deer management in the near future based on the total share of the harvest attributed to archery equipment,” emailed Skinner. “ We will continue to monitor the harvest in each province and make adjustments to firearm quotas if necessary. We continue to monitor the archery harvest and can propose changes to the administrative rule if necessary. “”

Perhaps, after just three years of widespread use of crossbows during archery seasons in Illinois, the question of whether a seasonal change should be considered is a quick response.

In all seasons, Illinois hunters harvested 153,048 deer in the 19-19 seasons, an increase from 151,709 in 1818. The total harvest was about where it was.

“ (O) your numbers are preliminary and will need a bit more clean up to get exact numbers, but our total total harvest was close to what I expected, ” Skinner emailed. “ Looking at the five seasons of 2014-2018, we ranged from around 144,000 to 155,000 deer a year, with a five-year average of just under 149,000 deer. “”

The rest of the harvest came from the youth season (up to 3,775 from 1,660), only muzzleloader (up to 3,061 from 3,900) and late winter seasons (up to 3,167 from 4,096).

Asked if he was interested in the lower firearm harvest, Skinner e-mailed: `No, wet conditions in the field in 2019 led to a situation where we had about 20 percent of the maize all over the state when we entered the first firearm season. In addition, Thanksgiving was on November 28, which means that the seasons of the firearm started as late as possible, pushing the harvest further from peak-track activities. “”

Both things are true, but I suspect they have only accentuated the shift in crop numbers.

I contacted Tim Walmsley, who measured much of the biggest money in the history of Illinois and who started the original Illinois deer show. He is an avid traditional bowhunter and disparage crossbows as cross-guns.

“The cross-guns killed so many more deer / goats than what has been harvested in the past, you’ll see an OTHER fall of trophy goats coming out of the field in a few years,” he emailed. “ It is inevitable. The archery harvest will surpass the weapon harvest at some point. “

What taxidermists see (a sign of herd status), Williams said: “ My taxidermy is stable, but most of my time. Overall, the numbers have risen. Sometimes I wonder if people become better educated and more selective (shoot adult money). “

Walmsley thinks the first deer show in different years – Illinois Deer Classic (illinoisdeerclassic.com) at the Peoria Civic Center on March 27-29 will be educational.

“ It will be damn interesting to see what comes into the Illinois Deer Classic and whether it is enough money to justify the show! “” Walmsley emailed. “ I think it’s because of the cross-gun season. “”

Immediate change seems unlikely.

“ In Illinois, our deer hunting season is determined by the Wildlife Code, ” e-mailed Skinner. “ Substantial changes in seasonal structures or the addition of new seasons would require changes to state legislation by the General Assembly. That said, if the ministry ever decides that changes are needed to limit or otherwise manipulate the deer crop due to crossbows, we can probably make some changes through the administrative rule. “”

No public deer meetings are planned from now on.

A winter deer herd on January 20, the day after all hunting seasons were over. Dal Bowman