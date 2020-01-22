The defeat of Manchester United against Burnley sees consecutive problems for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

% MINIFYHTML4606f35e4781686e47fe862527709f1611%

% MINIFYHTML4606f35e4781686e47fe862527709f1612%

Harry Maguire stops after the 2-0 loss for Burnley

When the last whistle blew in Old Trafford, the stadium was barely half full. Many of the local fans have booed the performance of their team during the break. A similar screen in the second half without direction gave them little incentive to persevere until the end.

The team of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had the opportunity to close the gap between the first four after Chelsea’s tie with Arsenal. Instead, they should think about the Premier League’s eighth loss for an increasingly miserable season. The problems are increasing and the pressure on the man on the couch is increasing.

Since Solskjaer became permanent manager in March, Manchester United has now lost more Premier League games than he won, with only 42 points out of a possible 96. He is less than Wolves, Crystal Palace and Everton and raises serious doubts. About your address.

2:49 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Burnley’s victory over Manchester United

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Burnley’s victory over Manchester United

It is remarkable that they still feel as tall as the fifth. But a loss for the Wolves in their next Premier League match, and that result is not unlikely given recent evidence, could keep them as low as the eighth. Perhaps that would be a more accurate reflection of where this side is now.

Solskjaer can point to injuries as a contributing factor. His midfield has been stripped of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. Victor Lindelof was excluded for a disease against Burnley. And United’s second game without Marcus Rashford emphasized the urgent need to attack reinforcements.

In the absence of Rashford, the focus was on Anthony Martial. The Frenchman played almost exclusively as a central striker this year and took part in this game after scoring four times in his previous five games in the Premier League. But inconsistency remains a major problem and this exhibition generated well-known questions about its suitability for the role.

In the 16th minute he was placed perfectly eight meters from the goal to cut Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but somehow he was unable to make good contact with the ball. When Nemanja Matic later chose him in a similar position in the first half, he shook, allowing Burnley to recover.

Anthony Martial had a difficult afternoon beforehand

At other times it just wasn’t there when the crosses arrived.

Instead, many of his best moments came when he fell deeper into the areas where he feels most comfortable, the areas where he can link the game and bring United forward in the counterattack. It also revealed that it created more opportunities for others than goal shots.

The club’s failure to replace Romelu Lukaku, the only natural striker in the summer, seems increasingly expensive, especially when the Belgian continues to score so freely for Inter Milan in the Serie A and it does not help that the midfield service so poor.

There is little structure or direction in that area of ​​the field and Andreas Pereira typified the problems against Burnley. The Brazilian has been deployed for a large part of the season at number 10, with Solskjaer asking him to offer creativity from the midfield that this side lacks in the absence of Pogba.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thanks the fans after the last whistle

But it was not surprising that he was sacrificed by Mason Greenwood during the break. Pereira had taken possession many times in the last third, but never seemed to find a way through Burnley’s lines of defense. Instead, he tried a series of speculative shots that didn’t bother Nick Pope.

Wan-Bissaka was United’s only dangerous attack. But when Martial failed to cash in on his deliveries, there was someone else. In the middle of the first half, and from a position similar to Martial, Juan Mata could only kick what seemed like a simple chance in his own leg.

Solskajer cannot bear the blame for those mistakes. Nor can it be held responsible for the way Manchester United continues to pull its heels in the transfer market. But his defensive struggle certainly reflects poorly on him given the luxurious investment during the summer.

The manager’s mandate is to organize his side to defend the pieces, and yet Chris Wood’s opening target on Wednesday was just the last example of United’s vulnerability in that regard. They have admitted 12 goals in dead ball scenarios in the Premier League this season, which amounts to 41 percent of their total. Only Everton has awarded more.

Phil Jones and David De Gea show their discouragement

The figures are condemning for the training of Solskjaer, and it is certainly legitimate to question him in that regard, because, for everything he has achieved as a player in United, his only previous management experience prior to joining Old Trafford took the lead talked about Cardiff and Molde

His credentials were fiercely discussed between Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher in the Sky Sports. He studied after Liverpool’s 2-0 loss on Sunday. Three days later, a defeat on the same scoreboard at home causes the problems to concentrate even more.

Solskjaer works in difficult circumstances and many of the problems in the club precede his appointment. But although there are many questions about the hierarchy of the club, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the team leader to defend his record. There is a situation of discomfort in Old Trafford and the half-empty bleachers prove it.

Earn £ 250,000 on Tuesday!

FREE TO PLAY: Don’t miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot on Tuesday for the sixth time this season.