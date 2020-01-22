The defenders of Trump encouraged by their certainty of victory

“Why would this test be different from any other test?” asked the American representative Adam Schiff when he opened the case of the Democrats for condemning the president and removing his office. “The short answer is, it shouldn’t be.”

But of course Schiff knows that politics ensures that the deposition process will be different, and in the most important ways.

Note: Rep. Adam Schiff makes his argument against the proposed legal rules

With Donald Trump’s Senate Process underway, Democrat Adam Schiff is warning that the system of checks and balances is at stake. 01:12

The Senate Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, established rules for the trial that allowed no witnesses to be heard and evidence presented, not even from the home investigation that yielded the accusation articles that form the basis for the persecution.

On Tuesday, on the first day of the trial, the Republicans rejected three Democratic efforts to obtain documents and evidence.

A process without witnesses and evidence is not a process, the Democrats complain – an apparently compelling argument at first sight. But the senate is not a courtroom, and McConnell is proud to say that the majority of its “jurors” are in lockstep with the White House to secure an acquittal.

And that is the crucial distinction between any other trial and the Senate vs. Donald Trump trial. The verdict is already in effect: Democrats need 67 votes to condemn and they don’t – they are 20 short.

Copper tactics

Republicans believe they can’t lose.

The struggle for the rules for evidence, witnesses, etc. is not so much about the case that Republicans and Democrats can bring to the Senate, but about the matter that they can make for the viewing public.

That is a struggle as to whether the public will regard the apparently inevitable acquittal of Trump as justice or a sham. It is about what Americans are allowed to see and hear to help them make a decision about whether or not to remove the president if they get that chance in the November election.

The US Senate agrees to submit an amendment by minority leader Chuck Schumer, seeking documents and evidence from the White House in this context, from a video recording Tuesday in the US Senate Chamber. (American Senate TV via Reuters)

Because there is no easy way to lose the case, Trump’s defenders seem encouraged to embrace a few brutal tactics, such as using the platform of the process to disseminate demonstrably false, easily discredited claims.

“The president has done nothing wrong,” White House lawyer Pat Cipollone assured everyone in his opening statement for the president’s defense Tuesday. “There is absolutely no case,” he said.

That is certainly the President’s position. But Cipollone knows that it is not officially true that the President has done nothing wrong.

A report last week from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), a non-partisan congress watchdog, said the president has broken the law. It said he violated the seizure law when he ordered a freeze of nearly $ 400 million in military aid to Ukraine that Congress had approved – precisely the core of the case.

Not so secret meetings

Cipillone also reiterated a false characterization of the House intelligence commission investigation into Trump when he said Democrats were holding secret meetings in a basement office on Capitol Hill.

It is true that neither the public nor the media were invited to those meetings, but that hardly makes them secret. About 48 Republican congressmen had access to the meetings and were allowed to ask questions, nine of them in the committee itself. The testimony and evidence that they all saw and heard – including the Republicans – kept them all secret, as they must routinely do in such circumstances.

There was one really secret detail about the House Investigation: the Republican ranking in the intelligence commission, Devin Nunes, apparently was personally involved in the Ukraine scandal and didn’t tell anyone. It seems that he and a member of his staff were secretly active players in what Nunes nevertheless publicly rejected as nothing but a “hoax,” while he heard about it in committee.

Defend the unpredictable

That uncomfortable little bomb was claimed by Lev Parnas, a small operator and charged (for campaign financing schemes) former employee of the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Parnas unexpectedly started blowing in the media last week in long interviews, and he had a lot to say.

US Supreme Court Supreme Court Judge, John Roberts, is president on Tuesday to open arguments in the process of ousting the Senate against Donald Trump. (American Senate TV via Reuters)

If the Trump team had not been so sure that the Senate Process was a lock, they might have worked harder to understand the story so that they were better prepared to control the explosion when the former Giuliani conniver turned against them.

Parnas – until recently a proponent of Trump – described a broad conspiracy to lean on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and extort political favors from him to help re-elect Trump in November. He tied the conspiracy directly to, among others, Trump, Attorney General William Barr and Nunes, and he produced supporting documents.

Both the president and Nunes have said they hardly know Parnas. But photos of Parnas with the president and the fact that Parnas seems to have the telephone number of Nunes, claim otherwise.

The White House has put it all aside with a comment about Parnas’ criminal indictment and a suggestion that he cannot be trusted to tell the truth.

But this is Trump’s risk, and Republicans have known it from the start: they have no idea what they could be defended from one day to the next.

Now, and with the spotlight on them, there really is no telling what they might be asked to swallow in this unique process that Trump and his team believe they cannot possibly lose, regardless of the evidence.