The deficits reached $ 3.7 trillion in economic downturn, the Congressional Budget Office says

WASHINGTON >> A recession caused by coronavirus pandemic and a government spending spree on testing, health care and aid to businesses and homes will nearly quadruple the federal budget deficit to $ 3.7 trillion, the Congressional Budget Office said today a.

Among the legacies of the epidemic, a CBO report says, is a pile of trillions of dollars in debt, amassed by a political system that has proven incapable of taking even small steps to curb this problem.

The 2020 budget deficit will explode after four coronavirus response factions passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump to pledge more than $ 2 trillion on the $ 24.6 trillion national debt in just the remaining six months of the current fiscal year, according to the report.

This is more than double the record deficit set during President Barack Obama’s first year in office.

The CBO said lawmakers will eventually be forced to tackle the government’s chronic financial illness, if for no other reason than the failure to appear through Social Security and Medicare.

The report is filled with gloomy economic news, predicting a devastating shock to the economy this season at an annualized rate of decline of 40%, accompanied by an unemployment rate of 14%.

Federal debt related to coronavirus and deficit figures are indicated in red ink unparalleled government since World War II.

A long-term concern is further in the shrinking of profits that were already well below the historical average, as the spending side of the federal pound rises due to the retirement costs of the Medicare and Social Security baby boomers, Pentagon spending records and long-term COVID -19 response costs.

Even some remaining Hawk spending Washington says the flood of red ink should not be a focus in the short term as the government takes unprecedented measures to respond to a shrinking economy, unemployment levels not seen since the Great Depression, and order to shut down well in the next. months or further.

But when policymakers inevitably are forced to take on deficits, virtually none of them will have any experience in successfully doing so. Congress has not passed a major attack on the deficit since the 1997 law that said it took a decade for it to make the reduction policy politically ultimately effective.

The era of successful action to tackle debt and deficit ended more than two decades ago. In the interim, a divisive mark of politics has taken hold, making the kind of painful sacrifices required to even dent the deficit virtually impossible to pull down.

What’s more, no one even seriously tried since an effort failed by former GOP Speaker John Boehner of Ohio and Obama nearly a decade ago.

There is no agreement on what level of debt and deficits are sustainable. The government has run huge deficits for assets over a decade without the projected rise in interest rates, economic stagnation, or a European-style fiscal crisis.