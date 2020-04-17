The Deftones confirm that they are mixing their next album while in lockdown

The Deftones confirmed that the following record was mixed during the lockout.

Posting to Facebook, drummer Abe Cunningham admitted that it was difficult for the group to get a record because of the coronavirus outbreak, but moved to reassure fans of its progress.

“We wanted to let you know about our album and we’re mixing it up now. Given the current situation, finding people in the same room was quite difficult, we can’t,” Cunningham said in a video for fans.

“So we are slowly still doing this and would like to thank you for your patience. At the same time, we are going to host some live events on Twitch to help break down the monotony, smooth the curve and all that is good.”

Deftones x Twitch

As we continue to work on the new album in isolation, we will be hosting some live broadcasts of the event on Twitch. Frank starts it tomorrow at 8am with a live DJ. Stay safe while you hang out with us here: twitch.tv/deftonesofficial

Posted by Deftones on Thursday April 16, 2020

This comes after frontman Chino Moreno recently discussed the early stages of a new album and compared it to the classic LP “White Pony”.

“We definitely get into experimental modes, this is the most fun phase we get into,” he said. “One of the biggest records in our careers is obviously the White Pony, and it’s our most commercially successful record, but it was also one of the most experimental recordings, especially since it came out. It’s the record that made is … what a good word to describe it? We felt really free. “

Cunningham also revealed in February that producer Terry Dates had returned to the helm of the record, previously working on Deftones’ second album “About the Fur” (1997), as well as “The White Pony.” He has also produced material for the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Slayer, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit.

Last month, the Deftones released a merch line originally intended for the Australia / New Zealand tour, due in March.

All the proceeds from merch sales go to the road crews who would go with them in the process.