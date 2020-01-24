The delay in the Obi-Wan series doesn’t mean that you’re demanding Kennedy’s head

Did you know that Twitter will prompt you if you want to script a highly anticipated show to delay production? Well, that’s exactly what happened to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy on the Star Wars television series Obi-Wan Kenobi! After the premiere of Birds of Prey (with Old Ben himself, Ewan McGregor), it became known that the Obi-Wan series that we all were waiting for started shooting from August to January. That’s it.

I was writing a piece when the rumor of a “cancellation” of the series was circulated because I am tired of getting shows that we really want from Disney +. That is still there. I hate this cycle and would rather just have news that focuses on what’s actually happening – you know, as Ewan McGregor simply said, that production was cut back by a few months, even though he doesn’t even think it will affect the series , ‘ Publication date.

The reasoning seems to be that Kathleen Kennedy wanted more work on the scripts, which is probably due to a mix of things like the success of The Mandalorian and the less successful The Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars as we know it today is in an interesting place.

The Mandalorian came and became my favorite franchise property, and Skywalker’s eagerly awaited rise angered many fans across the galaxy – both those who were unhappy after the last Jedi and those who weren’t – amazed Kathleen Kennedy doesn’t want the Obi-Wan series to be perfect before it starts filming.

What is fascinating is the backlash that has surfaced on Twitter due to this “report”. Tweets like the following have taken over Twitter and call a woman a “damn whore” because she wants to get Obi-Wan and his highly anticipated series right. Frankly, just the tip of the misogynistic iceberg that pierces this fandom.

#kathleenkennedy is an incompetent damn whore, she doesn’t know anything about Starwars, she’s good at destroying the whole series just for the sake of her feminist agenda, FUCK YOU BITCH !!! FUCK YOU!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/a4UiFCu4rI

– N (@Naifoo_) January 24, 2020

So what’s the moral of all this mess? Maybe we should just trust the process. Except for my feelings for “The Rise of Skywalker,” I trusted and enjoyed every other property under the jurisdiction of Kathleen Kennedy. As many have rightly pointed out, the same people who blame her for every single mistake do not seem to pay her credit for the good things – strikingly again in this case, The Mandalorian, a very successful live action Star Wars TV show under Kennedy’s leadership.

Hollywood is inherently sexist, and Kennedy’s rise to power has been met repeatedly by a mixture of fans who roared for one reason or another. “Too much variety” or “too little variety” has been a constant back and forth, and now, almost 8 years after her presidency at Lucasfilm, I understand what she’s doing.

What I don’t understand and dislike is the fact that a perfectly reasonable explanation for a film setback has made Kathleen Kennedy called every sexist thing under the sun. Let’s just trust for a while, shall we? Wait and see what happens to the show and maybe we can all stop calling Kennedy a “whore” because she’s doing her job.

(Image: Lucasfilm)

