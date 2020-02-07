As a direct result of people’s “food-to-go” habits, household food spending has decreased and is posing a new challenge for supermarket brands.

New research from Shoppercentric has highlighted the rapidly changing face of retail. 80% of UK buyers said they had eaten a meal that was not made at home in the past month.

The enthusiasm for the “food-to-go” sector is particularly pronounced among young people: 92% of the 18- to 24-year-olds favor convenience, compared to 71% of the over-65-year-olds.

This is evidenced by the fact that a tenth of buyers now believe that their food spending has decreased due to their eating habits, and that Millennial and Gen-Z buyers are at the top of this shift.

The report also found that 44% of 25-34 year olds received groceries from Deliveroo, UberEats, or Domino’s last month.

The result is that the four major supermarkets are looking for new ways to showcase their value in a competitive environment. Tesco, Sainbury’s, Asda and Morrisons all reported a particularly bad Christmas season for 2019 as shoppers visited them less frequently than usual.

Jamie Rayner, general manager of Shoppercentric, said: “The study shows that more choice, better accessibility and cheaper prices for every taste and budget means that many buyers who rely on take-away foods will pay for their expenses in these Business believes will increase, which is likely to put more pressure on food spending.

“The fact that healthier options and sustainability are implemented faster in the“ Food-to-Go ”category than in the food retail sector means that nobody in the food sector can afford to pay attention to this challenge.

“For supermarkets, food-to-go is a competitor that is hiding in public and a growing challenge that they have to face.”

Meituan Dianping, who closed his Ella supermarkets just a year after the brand was launched, recently showed the difficulties grocery stores were facing.

