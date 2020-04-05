The Democratic governor of Kentucky vetoes a required voter ID for the 2020 election

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) vetoed legislation that would require state voters to show a photo ID before voting in the 2020 presidential election and all subsequent elections.

Last week, Beshear announced its veto on mandatory voter ID legislation that ensures that all registered voters must prove their identity before voting, beginning in November.

According to Beshear, demanding voter identification creates “an obstacle” that is “less people voting,” but research and data show otherwise. In Alabama, which has a voter ID law, black American voters came to the army in 2018 to assist in the election of Doug Jones to the United States Senate.

“I am vetoing Senate Bill 2 because the provisions of the law would create a barrier to Kentucky’s ability to exercise their right to vote, which would be less voting and undermining our democracy,” Beshear wrote. “In addition, no documented evidence of recent election fraud in the form of impersonation has been presented in Kentucky.”

A January poll by the Washington Post and Ipsos asked Americans 18 and older if they had experienced voter suppression in the last ten years. About 92 percent said they had not run in the election in the last decade.

The possibility that the veto of the legislation would be overturned by the Republican-controlled House and Senate of the state, as the voter ID requirement went beyond both functions, was supermajorous.

In December, Beshear reinstated voting rights to more than 140,000 convicted criminals by executive order. The perpetrators are convicted of “non-violent” crimes, although violent criminals often resort to non-violent drug offenses to shorten their prison sentences.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.