DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – More than 24 hours after the Iowa Caucuses in 2020, nearly 40% of the state’s 1,765 district locations are still disregarded.

“Last night we faced several reporting challenges,” said Troy Price, leader of the Iowa Democratic Party, on Tuesday afternoon.

District chairs reported problems across the state at Caucus Night and held party officials in Des Moines accountable. The party used a new app to report the results of Shadow Inc.

While party officials initially said there was no problem with the app, Price admitted Tuesday that there was a “coding problem.” The party’s solution was to manually count the preference cards by hand throughout Monday evening and into Tuesday.

“We have a ‘paper trail’ that we could use to provide information to review the results,” Price said. “We want Iowans to be confident in the results and the process. And we’ll take the time we need to do just that.”

With 62% of the boroughs reported late on Tuesday evening, former mayor Pete Buttigieg leads, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and then Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“I had no idea until I left the area,” said Des Moines caucusgoer Josh Buchsbaum, blind to the chaos, until he left his caucus.

Several reporters asked Price if he thought the fiasco would cost him his job, or if it might cost Iowa the status of first in the nation.

“This is a conversation that takes place every four years. There is no doubt that the conversation will take place again,” Price said.

Buchsbaum said Monday’s party grief prompted him to rethink whether Iowa could ever get back on its feet.

“If we can’t have the organization with 1,700 counties and 200,000 voters, why are we important?” Boxwood said.