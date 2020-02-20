[the-democrats’-cardiac-young-children,-mike-bloomberg-and-bernie-sanders,-argue-above-arteries]

They are the Democrats’ cardiac youngsters — Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders — battling about who has the far better arteries in a bizarre discussion now swirling around the 2020 presidential election.

Who has stents? Who has had a heart assault? Whose arteries are far more clogged?

That is right, the Democratic Party’s two 78-yr-previous frontrunners are now enmeshed in a raging fight around their cardiac well being — a strange advancement displaying just how inadequate form the celebration is in heading into the 2020 election.

What’s the party’s new slogan — Have a Heart? I’ve Fallen and I Simply cannot Get Up?

If the Democrats ended up a sport, they’d be baseball, the most common game in the earth if you are above 65 several years previous.

I believed the get together was battling to get young voters to the polls, not supplying rides to the aged.

What ought to youthful people today be pondering about their party’s two primary candidates now? Which old, white geezer ought to they support?

Sanders, who is the one who experienced a heart attack, is now raising issues about Bloomberg’s heart health and fitness — with his campaign making incorrect promises that the former New York mayor also experienced coronary heart attacks in the previous.

It’s stents, Bernie. Get it appropriate!

“The reality is: Right after a good stress take a look at in his doctor’s office environment at Johns Hopkins University in 2000, Mike experienced two coronary stents placed …The Bloomberg marketing campaign launched a lot more info about his fantastic overall health before long following he entered the race,” Bloomberg marketing campaign supervisor Kevin Sheekey reported. “Here’s what we know about Sen. Sanders: In October 2019, he had a health care incident in Las Vegas. He didn’t tell the community for days and the total facts have under no circumstances been launched. Now his marketing campaign employees is spreading lies about Mike Bloomberg.”

Ouch, that hurts. And not in a coronary heart assault variety of way.

Bloomberg and Sanders both of those probably doesn’t want to get in this debate, since it just highlights how old each males are. But for Bloomberg it’s perhaps even worse — due to the fact Bernie currently has the status of a cranky outdated man.

Perhaps some of the other candidates in the race can exploit the age concern … oh wait around a minute, they are outdated also.

Elizabeth Warren, at 70, is a relative spring rooster compared to the two crusty outdated males battling for the prime place in the bash.

At this amount, they’ll have to have excess ambulances and defibrillators standing by at the party’s convention in Milwaukee.

Joking apart, the fighting over Bloomberg and Sanders’ wellness is negative for the bash and takes absent an situation Dems ended up hoping to exploit – Donald Trump’s age and health and fitness. Some Democrats are previously agonizing in excess of the problem.

“We have various candidates in their late 70’s,” previous prospect John Delaney tweeted. “But let’s not transform our democratic main — which is meant to be about ideas, beating Trump, and the greatest route ahead for our country – into a struggle over health care data,”

Way too, late, John.