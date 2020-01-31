The Democrats’ offer for new witnesses to Trump’s impeachment is likely to remain

WASHINGTON – Democrats appeared to have been left behind on Thursday in an attempt to get witnesses to be tried in impeachment proceedings against President Trump, clearing the way for Trump’s likely acquittal earlier this weekend.

Democrats had asked a handful of Republicans to support their efforts to call witnesses, but their hopes appeared to be disappointed when unresolved Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said no further evidence of the case was needed.

“No further evidence is needed to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the stringent requirements of the United States Constitution for an offense,” Alexander said in a statement after the evening session.

Unless another Republican senator changed his mind unexpectedly, it seemed that Alexander’s decision would end the two-week trial against Trump and give him the quick decision he was looking for.

Republican senator Susan Collins had previously broken with her party and announced her support for witnesses. But the Democrats needed at least three of their colleagues to say goodbye and give them the 51 votes they needed to call witnesses and extend the process.

Trump has two thirds of the Senate out of office. He is unlikely to be convicted.

The Democrats had hoped to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton after a report he didn’t contest that he was going to say in an upcoming book that Trump had told him he wanted $ 391 million in U.S. military aid freeze for Ukraine until investigation is completed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president.

The democratically controlled House of Representatives indicted Trump in December, officially accusing him of using his power to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. The house also accused Trump of hindering Congress.

Trump’s acquittal would allow him to demand justification just as the Democratic Party is holding its first nomination competition for the November 3 elections in Iowa on Monday.

Trump hosted a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday evening and slammed the trial. Democrats tried to overthrow his election victory in 2016.

“They want to void your ballot, poison our democracy, and overthrow the entire government system,” Trump said.

The two sides also argued over the nameless government official, whose whistleblower complaint about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine spurred the urge to remove him from office.

Trump and several other Republicans have been pushing for months to expose the intelligence officer who submitted the report, trying to portray that person as a partisan figure who works with Democrats to destroy Trump’s presidency.

The government has given the whistleblower security in response to security threats, the person’s lawyers said.

The issue re-emerged on Thursday when Secretary of Justice John Roberts, who heads the trial, refused to read a question from Republican Senator Rand Paul, which included the name of a person whose existence right-wing media have blamed the whistleblower for. Paul is one of several Republicans, including Trump, who have posted social media links to some of these news articles.

“The chairman declined to read the question raised,” said Roberts. He had declined a similar question the day before.

Paul said his question of whether this person was working with a Democratic representative from Adam Schiff to indict Trump was not intended to unmask the whistleblower.

“My question is not about the whistleblower. My question is about two people who are friends,” he told reporters.

Democrats disagreed.

“This question was really framed and should reveal the identity of the whistleblower and subject him to retaliation,” Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal told reporters.

Bradley P. Moss, a lawyer whose law firm represents the whistleblower, described the Republican efforts as “a mark on the legacy of this constitutional republic.”

On Friday, each side is expected to make final arguments before the Senate asks if witnesses should be called.

If the testimony vote is 50:50, Roberts could break the bond. But there are so few precedents for impeachment – this is just the third president in US history – that the Senate assistants said there was no way to know exactly what was going to happen.

If Roberts refuses to break a tie, the voting standstill would mean a defeat for the Democrats.

Schiff, the leading democratic prosecutor in the trial, suggested that both sides give closed-eyed testimony for a week while the Senate resumes its normal work.

But there was no sign that his plea was being examined by the Republicans.