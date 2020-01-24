The Dems say they oust Trump or he will start again; “He is who he is” – KGET 17

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats warned by closing their arguments on Friday during the Donald Trump removal trial that the president would continue to abuse his power and endanger American democracy unless Congress intervened to remove him before the 2020 elections.

“He is who he is,” said representative Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee. He told senators who were listening as jurors that Trump was jeopardizing US-Ukrainian relations in a way that benefited Russia just so it could take a “shot” politics against the democratic enemy Joe Biden.

“You can’t leave a man like this in office,” said Schiff. “You know it is not going to stop. It is not going to stop unless Congress does something.”

Trump is on trial in the Senate after the House indicted him last month, accusing him of abusing his office by asking Ukraine to conduct political polls on Biden and other cases while denying the military aid from an American ally who was at war with border Russia. The second indictment accuses him of obstructing Congress by refusing to hand over documents or allow officials to testify before the House.

As the Democrats finish their third day before skeptical Republican senators, Trump’s legal team has prepared to begin its defense, due on Saturday. Trump, staring at the public beyond the Senate chamber, lamented the program in a tweet, saying that “my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”

Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, said, “We will refute and refute, and we will present an affirmative case tomorrow.”

The Republicans are defending Trump’s actions appropriately and making the impeachment lawsuit a politically motivated effort to weaken him in his re-election campaign. Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and a possible acquittal is considered likely.

Before that, senators will make a critical decision next week on Democratic demands to hear more testimony from Trump’s best collaborators, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton who refused to appear before the Chamber. It would take four Republican senators to join the Democratic minority to seek witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be insufficient.

“This must stop,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., A Trump confidant.

Chaired by Chief Justice John Roberts, Friday’s session opened with a broad and passionate argument from Democrats that Trump’s actions with Ukraine were not unique but were part of a scheme of ” destructive behavior “now threatening the foundations of American democracy.

Schiff told senators that Trump has repeatedly shown that he is ready to put his personal political interests above those of the country he has vowed to protect.

The evidence shows, he said, that Trump ignored the advice of his own national security apparatus to chase “goofy” theories about Ukraine pushed by lawyer Rudy Giuliani, resulting in “one hell of a Russian coup d’etat ”which Vladimir Putin profited at the expense of the United States. .

This is not just a foreign policy dispute, argued Schiff, but a breech of long-standing American values ​​to mobilize an ally – in this case, Ukraine, a democracy struggling against the troops at his border – for the Biden investigation Trump wanted before 2020.

Drawing on historical figures, the founding fathers of late Senator GOP John McCain and the fictitious Atticus Finch, Schiff made his arguments categorically personal.

“Next time, it may be you,” he said, pointing to one senator after another. “Do you think for a moment that if he thought it was in his best interest, he wouldn’t ask you to be investigated?”

Senators, however, seem as deeply divided as the nation, with Democrats ready to vote to condemn the President and Republicans on the verge of acquitting.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the public was a little more likely to say that the Senate should condemn and dismiss Trump than not to do it, from 45% to 40%. But a considerable percentage, 14%, said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump should allow key collaborators to appear as witnesses at trial. About 7 in 10 respondents said so, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

The evidence presented in the Chamber’s investigation showed that Trump, along with Giuliani, continued the investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter, who were on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company, and sought to discover a disputed theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 American elections.

It’s a story that many in the president’s camp continue to push. Giuliani, in a Friday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” insisted on presenting evidence on his new podcast of “collusion going on in Ukraine to fix 2016 elections for Hillary” Clinton.

The impeachment trial takes place in the context of the 2020 elections. Four senatorial Democratic presidential candidates are outside the electoral campaign, sitting as jurors.

Associated Press editors Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.