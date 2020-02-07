The Department of Health in Pasco County offers free hepatitis A vaccines

PASCO COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County offers free second doses of hepatitis A vaccines.
The vaccines will be available at DOH Pasco’s 10841 Little Road office on February 8, 15, 22 and 29 for customers who received their first dose at least six months ago.
The department will offer free rapid tests for HIV and hepatitis C on February 15 and 22. The results will be available in 20 minutes.
Symptoms of hep. A can include the following and usually starts within 28 days of exposure to the virus:
- jaundice
- fever
- diarrhea
- Tiredness / tiredness
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea and vomiting
- stomach pain
- Dark urine
- Pale or clay-colored stool
Visit the Florida Department of Health website for more information.
