The Department of Justice opens an investigation into Mississippi prisons

February 5 (UPI) – The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Department announced Wednesday that it has launched an investigation into the conditions in four Mississippi prisons after 15 inmates have died in state detention since December.

The investigation will focus on whether the Mississippi Department of Justice is properly protecting prisoners from physical harm caused by other prisoners in the four prisons, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

The authorities announced they will also investigate whether adequate suicide prevention, including psychiatric care and appropriate use of isolation as a punishment, is in the Mississippi State Prison in Parchman, the location where the majority of the 15 deaths occurred.

The other three facilities examined are the Southern Mississippi Correctional Institute, the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

The most recent death was that of Jesus Garcia, 39, who was found dead in his cell on Saturday.

“We are grateful that President Trump’s government is intensely concerned with the reform of the criminal law and is interested enough in Mississippi to engage with this critical issue,” said Renae Eze, a spokeswoman for Governor Tate Reeves, in an e- Mail. “As we continue our own investigations, we look forward to working with them and working together to repair this ship.”

At the end of last month, in his first speech to the US state, Reeves vowed to close Unit 29 in Parchman.

The deaths in prison have attracted considerable attention, including from entertainment mogul Jay-Z, who filed lawsuits against 29 inmates of the state prison system in mid-January and accused the authorities of not curbing violence in their facilities.

In early January, Democratic MP Bennie Thompson asked US Attorney General William Barr to open an investigation into the security conditions at the state Department of Justice.

“This is unacceptable,” Thompson said on Twitter.

A 23-page request to the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate prisons submitted by Thompson, other local politicians, and civil rights groups said the prison system was “in an acute and undeniable crisis” and “has a history of avoidable deaths.” and injuries that go back years. “