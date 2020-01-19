The department stores house the dazzling “hipster” scene of Dubai’s life

Visitors gather on December 28, 2019 at The KAVE Cafe on Alserkal Avenue in Dubai. – AFP picture

DUBAI, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Dana Alhammadi sat in a cozy cafe in the glitzy city of Dubai, known for her mega-projects, futuristic skyscrapers and ornate shopping centers, and learned how to make natural beauty products.

The “environmentally conscious” workshop in the KAVE Café is part of an emerging cultural scene in a city that is exploring its alternative side after years of breakneck development.

If Dubai has a hipster center, it’s Alserkal Avenue, an industrial area full of large and small warehouses that became a center for art galleries, start-ups, and quirky retail stores in 2008.

“It’s really nice to know how to get something natural and stop using lots of chemicals,” said Alhammadi, dressed in a traditional full-length abaya, to AFP.

She mixed soda bicarbonate with coconut oil to make a deodorant by back-to-basics legend Nina Simone audible in the background.

“I am glad that you started such activities and workshops here in the United Arab Emirates,” said Alhammadi.

The United Arab Emirates is home to more than nine million emigrants from well over 100 countries, who make up 90 percent of the population. They are proud to be a melting pot.

As in other Gulf states, it uses cultural, media and sporting events to gain worldwide recognition and promote its gentle strength.

Billions of dollars have been spent on high-profile museums and major events such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition.

A visitor walks through an art installation by Jeddah-based architects and brothers Turki and Abdulrahman Gazzaz entitled Absolem at the pedestrian entrance of Alserkal Avenue in Dubai on December 28, 2019. – AFP pic

The oil-rich country is also home to a number of cultural events ranging from jazz and film festivals to fashion weeks.

“A cultural economy”

With the discovery of oil in the mid-20th century, the United Arab Emirates transformed from a tiny economy dependent on the pearl and fishing industries to a regional power plant and a center for trade and tourism.

Many tourists are drawn to the main attractions: shopping centers with high-quality brands, luxury resorts, artificial islands and an indoor ski slope.

However, the rapid rise of Dubai led to a lack of cultural authenticity that developed organically in other capitals over time.

Alserkal, in which around 500 events take place free of charge annually, is intended to create this cultural structure.

Project leader Vilma Jurkute said the community supports 70 projects by young men and women of different nationalities that draw half a million visitors each year.

“It is essentially a community of thought leaders in the fields of literature, film, theater and community development, which was an important pillar of a cultural economy for the city of Dubai (and) in the region,” said the Lithuanian expatriate.

Alserkal is in a light industrial area and includes warehouses ranging from chic to shabby and an alternative to what Dubai is known for, Jurkute added.

“We are really part of the city and we have been in the past decade,” she said.

One of Alserkal’s best-known attractions is the Cinema Akil, the first and only art cinema in the Gulf that offers the public a different film experience, according to the deputy director of the theater, Luz Villamil.

Independent films are played every evening in the cinema, with their red armchairs and sofas, posters of old Arabic classics and a cozy café that stand out from Dubai’s usual blockbuster multiplexes.

Papicha by Algeria’s Mounia Meddour and Capernaum by Lebanese director Nadine Labaki were recently shown.

Next month, Akil You Will Die At Twenty by Sudanese filmmaker Amjad Abu Alala.

Sometimes the performances are followed by debates in the small theater.

Before the opening, there was almost no choice for an audience interested in anything other than Hollywood or Bollywood blockbusters, Villamil told AFP.

“The most important thing for us is to show films that highlight voices that we may not think are very well represented, including Arabic cinema and films that focus on women.”

‘Human interaction’

This broader and less well-known side of Dubai prompted the French-Tunisian Arabic calligraphy artist “eL Seed” to settle on Alserkal Avenue.

“I decided to have my place here to give visitors the same experience they would have on the street. Just push the door open and enter,” he said.

His calligraphy is an art form that Arabs can enjoy amid the overwhelming dominance of English as the most widely spoken and written language in the UAE.

“Graffiti-related calligraphy is a language that appeals to many people and enables them to reconcile with their Arabic identity,” said eL Seed, who lives between Paris, Tunis and Dubai.

“What interests me is human interaction,” he said. – AFP

