The Depression Gala did not get school projects going

A charity gala evening organized to raise awareness of depression has not achieved its stated goals and has spent most of its public funds on administrative costs, as the evening news program Nieuwsuur found.

The Mental Health Foundation received € 350,000 from the Ministry of Health in 2017 to organize the depression gala, distribute information packets to 500 schools and set up a “buddy system” for vulnerable young people.

The gala evening was broadcast on television and brought in 50,000 euros in ticket sales from participants who paid 50 euros for a seat and donations from spectators. The buddy project was never launched, however, and only 28 schools requested the information packs.

The proceeds from the tickets and donations went into the production of the TV show, which was outsourced to the independent producer SkyHigh.

Nieuwsuur reported that the MHF had spent a few tens of thousands of euros on the packs and it was not known whether they had ever been used. A total of € 89,000 was spent on hiring a director and organizing the gala and school projects, and a further € 55,000 on administrative costs.

Celebrities withdraw

Three celebrities who were due to speak on Monday before the Depressiegala 2019 canceled their appearance after the Nieuwsuur revelations. Frank Jansen, who, together with his partner Rogier Smit, is presenting the Paleis voor een prikkie exhibition, said: “What is now emerging is a very bad business. We don’t feel good about it. ‘

Actress Dilan Yurdakul, who has had depressive episodes since her youth, also said that she would not attend. “It’s a shame, but everyone has the right to make their own decisions,” said a spokesman for the gala.

The event was created by psychiatrists Bram Bakker and Esther van Fenema to encourage young people in particular to talk about depression and related phenomena such as suicide.

Bakker and Van Fenema accused gala director Mariëlle Horsting of failing to meet the project’s objectives. A statement posted on Twitter said, “Our primary goal has never been to raise money for the disease of depression. We wanted more recognition for people with mental disabilities and their talents.

“Given the great response that the annual Depression Gala has garnered, we believe that this goal has been fully achieved.”

Horsting rejected the suggestion that she was personally responsible for the failure of the depression gala. She told Nieuwsuur that she had worked hard to achieve her goals but had to resign from her role due to a broken neck.

Bakker and Van Fenema announced that they will make a detailed statement at the fifth edition of the Depressiegala on Monday evening.

