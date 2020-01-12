The destination of the ghosts, the slips, the wild Anfield celebrations … Will Tottenham boss be the one to end the undefeated Premier League run by the Reds?

Loading...

Jose Mourinho has been number one enemy of Liverpool since arriving in England in 2004.

The “Special One” has played more than any other club with the Reds in his career as a coach, a total of 28 times.

And he’ll meet her again on Saturday when Tottenham maintains Liverpool.

Can Mourinho prevail against Liverpool this weekend?

You can listen to Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE's full commentary on talkSPORT at 5:30 p.m.

His record against the Reds is not bad either, he has beaten them twelve times and lost them seven times.

His 13th win would be his best moment against Liverpool as the team are currently in excellent shape and are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Whatever happens this weekend, it’s unlikely to go off without incident.

There were many memorable moments for Mourinho against Liverpool, from his rivalry with Rafael Benitez in the mid-twenties to the derailment of his championship title in 2014.

No wonder, then, that Special One, who has named himself, is the man who finally ends Liverpool’s unbeaten league run with 37 games.

talkSPORT.com has examined Mourinho’s successes, failures and of course controversy with Liverpool over the years.

Will he have another memorable moment against Liverpool on Saturday?

Jamie O’Hara: “Liverpool is a bigger club than Man United, Chelsea the biggest club in London”

Shut up. Be quiet! – League Cup final 2005

Mourinho’s rivalry with Liverpool was definitely the most intense when he was responsible for Chelsea for the first time.

And the feud probably started when the Blues beat the Reds in Cardiff.

Liverpool had led from the first minute, but an own goal in the second half by Steven Gerrard ensured that the game went into extra time.

What Mourinho did after the equalization excited the traveling Liverpool fans.

The Portuguese celebrated a shush with the Liverpool fans sitting behind the Chelsea dugout.

And to salinize the wound, Chelsea won the 3-2 final thanks to goals from Didier Drogba and Mateja Kezman and secured Mourinho’s first trophy in English football.

Sky Sports

Mourinho couldn’t help raising Liverpool fans after his team’s goal

Getty Images – Getty

He was dismissed by referee Steve Bennett during the game, but had the last laugh when the final whistle fell

The “ghost goal” – Champions League semi-final 2005

Later that season, Liverpool prevailed over Chelsea and reached the 2005 Champions League final.

After a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge, Benitez celebrated a 1-0 win in the second leg at Anfield, but it was controversial.

Luis Garcia’s early effort was considered crossing the line, although William Gallas had released it. Repetitions, however, show that the entire ball had not crossed the line.

The Reds got every man behind the ball for the rest of the game and, thanks to Garcia’s “Ghost Goal”, managed to block the star-studded Chelsea team.

Mourinho was understandably unable to believe that a tie of this importance was chosen for a goal that never even came.

AFP – Getty

Liverpool fans still claim the ball went over the line!

Anfield Master Class – Premier League 2005/06

Mourinho’s next Premier League trip to Anfield taught Chelsea Liverpool a football lesson when they won 4-1 in October 2005.

Didier Drogba was Liverpool’s tormentor and played a role in all Chelsea goals scored by Frank Lampard, Damien Duff, Joe Cole and Geremi.

It showed how far Chelsea Liverpool was ahead, even though the Reds could keep up in cup competitions.

The abuse Mourinho received from Liverpool fans for his exuberant celebrations six months earlier, of course, did not prevent him from running into the air when Chelsea scored his fourth goal.

AFP – Getty

Mourinho never held back from celebrating near Rafa

“Did the best team win? I don’t think – FA Cup semi-final 2006

Mourinho won the league doubles in Liverpool in 2005/06, but it was the Reds who were number one in cup competitions.

This time it was the FA Cup when Liverpool destroyed Chelsea’s dreams of a league and cup double with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Mourinho refused to shake hands with Benitez at the end of the game and reminded the Spaniard of the gap between the two teams when he subsequently spoke to the press.

He said: “Did the best team win? I do not believe that.

“In a one-off game, they may surprise me and they can do it. In the Premier League, the gap between the teams is 45 points in two seasons. “

Getty – Contributor

Mourinho got stuck in the Champions League and FA Cup against Benitez

Stop crying! – 2014

The Liverpool feud was put on hold after Mourinho suddenly left Chelsea in September 2007. He returned to Stamford Bridge six years later.

And his first game against the Reds in his second game took place in December 2013 when Chelsea won 2-1.

Liverpool could have got a penalty too late when Samuel Eto’o apparently insulted Luis Suarez, but the referee was not interested, much to Reds boss at the time Brendan Rodgers was dismayed.

A few weeks later, Mourinho had a soft spot for “crying managers” who tried to get the referees to make wrong decisions.

He never actually called Rodgers or anyone in the chatter, but many considered it a joke to Northern Ireland.

AFP – Getty

Did Mourinho pop at Rodgers after the game?

Run the Anfield Touchline – 2014

This was the most heartbreaking loss Mourinho Liverpool ever inflicted when she prevented her Premier League title shift in April 2014.

Liverpool had to win the last three games to win the league because of a second division side from Chelsea.

The game will always be remembered for the notorious Gerrard slip, by which Demba Ba opened the scoring.

Liverpool puffed and puffed, but was unable to jeopardize Chelsea’s strong defense, and the guests made it 2-0 with Willian.

And in true Mourinho style, he ran up the sideline to celebrate at the Anfield Road End in the pocket of Chelsea fans. Impressive work considering that he appeared to be sick the week before the game …

Getty Images – Getty

Mourinho also wasted a lot of time in the match

Klopps Liverpool took place twice – in 2016 and 2017

Mourinho got worse in the eyes of many Liverpool fans when he joined the old enemy Manchester United in the summer of 2016.

And he frustrated Kopites enormously by scoring two goalless draws at Anfield in 2016 and 2017.

AFP – Getty

Klopp took five attempts to finally defeat Mourinho

Dismissed in the morning – 2018

Klopp won against Mourinho in Anfield in December 2018 when Liverpool solidified his title with a 3-1 triumph over the Red Devils.

In contrast, Man United did poorly when Mourinho tried to get the players under control, including star Paul Pogba.

When a manager comes under pressure and Mourinho was released two mornings after the defeat, the crowd echoes.

This was Mourinho’s last management game before moving to Tottenham in November. Can he prevail against Liverpool this time?

Getty Images – Getty

This defeat at Anfield meant the end of Mourinho at Man United

Saturday is GameDay on talkSPORT

