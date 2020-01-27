The development of Glenmorangie’s distillation director

Whiskey producers are curious. They have to wait years and even decades to find out if their work is a good thing. It takes a special kind of person to maintain their long-term focus, and we appreciate their efforts because we love their sweet, sweet nectar.

The one-piece connoisseur, one-piece mad scientist Dr. Bill Lumsden is a passionate creator of single malt scotch and let’s say … an enthusiastic whiskey drinker. His business card says that he is Director of Distilling, Whiskey Creation & Whiskey Stocks for Glenmorangie and Arbeg, where he has been making Stelar Malt Whiskeys since 1998. Lumsden is a three-time winner of the “Distiller of the Year” competition at the International Spirits Challenge A constant push of innovation that flows like the water of Tarlogie Springs – the source that not only feeds the Glenmorangie distillery, but also Lumsden and that his team’s new innovation laboratory, which is expected to open in early 2020.

InsideHook caught up with him at Signet Week at the distillery, when Tain men and women produced their special chocolate malt brandy, which is used to make one of the brand’s and Lumsden’s best-known expressions, Glenmorangie Signet.

Do you remember your first sip of whiskey?

Absolutely! I was 16 at the time and it was a mix of Scotch and Stuart’s Cream of the Barley. It was stolen from the drink cabinet of my friend David’s parents. It ended in tears and bloodshed because we were hammered. We drank a bottle of sherry and then we drank some of that whiskey. I have to say that it wasn’t particularly important to me at the time, but I got blood in the whole case from David’s big brother, Gibson Les Paul guitar. So he beat us up.

But my first real, serious, appreciative taste of whiskey was a few years later, in 1984, and it was a glass of Glenmorangie, 10 years old. And I thought, “Yeah, that’s fine!” In reality it was very likely that it was Glenmorangie, Glenfiddich, Glenlivet or Macallan. But it happened to be Glenmorangie and I thought it was very different than I remember. I enjoyed the subtlety and complexity. But a lot of people don’t believe me when I say it was Glenmorangie.

After these first sips, can you tell us about your early whiskey experience?

After that I was so fascinated by it. My father passed away last year, but he was a big whiskey drinker and he always said I would appreciate and enjoy whiskey. He was absolutely right. I was really fascinated by the large selection of whiskey. The diversity in the 80s is therefore no longer as it is today. Still, all the different distilleries, I thought, wow, I’m a Scotsman who was born and grew up. I have spent my whole life here and ignored all this legacy and all these traditions on my doorstep. So I was just experimenting. I was a student and I didn’t have much money and I would go to a nice bar in Edinburgh that I still go to and it hasn’t changed much, the Jolly Judge. It’s a really cool little place and they had a good selection of malt whiskey. So I went there once a week or every two weeks to treat myself to a new whiskey and worked my way through the shelf there. At the same time I was studying for my doctorate and everything crystallized in my head. I will work in the Scottish whiskey industry.

Can you attribute this to a particular whiskey that inspired you to spend your life making whiskey?

I have to say it was Glenmorangie because it was the first one I tried. If I had started something more intense, like a Lagavulin or an Ardbeg or something, I might not have fallen in love with him as much as I did. So it started with Glenmorangie, but then, as I said, it was just a change. I was also deeply intrigued by the fact that some of the distilleries were quite dark. They were names that were difficult to pronounce, and I liked all of that. I just noticed that there is such an amazing range of different tastes and properties in this category. As someone who gets bored quickly, that appealed to me a lot. So it was like a perfect storm of things coming together. The insolence, the legacy, the great variety. And to be honest, I also liked that it’s not for everyone.

Now that whiskey and malt whiskey are very popular and you want to go against the grain, what are you up to now?

When I run against the grain, I mean that I do it partly through my work by introducing dark expressions. Some of the projects I’ve worked on are really entertaining projects. They may not necessarily give me the tastiest whiskey I’ve ever made, but that’s not the point. It’s just something else. I suppose my drinking repertoire has become much narrower with age, and basically I’m now drinking whiskey, drinking wine and occasionally drinking beer and drinking almost nothing. Which is probably a bit boring of mine. I should be more open to trying other things, but I know what I like.

“First of all, you have to be pretty determined about what you want to do.”

What are the most important things you learned on your way?

First of all, you have to be pretty determined about what you want to do. There will always be naysayers and people trying to put obstacles in your way and abuse your ideas. So you have to be pretty strong. I have a vision of what I want to do and I am very determined to do it.

The second thing I learned is that you work vaguely within the rules, but don’t let the rules restrict you or stop doing anything. If you can, you will find a way to bypass the rules to achieve your goal. And I think the other thing I learned that hopefully helped me is that at the end of the day I’m just like everyone else out there. I’m just a whiskey drinker. In order not to surpass me, keep a certain level of humility. I like meeting other customers and consumers and hearing their opinions. Even if you don’t particularly like some of the things I’ve done, you always learn from it.

What are your current inspirations?

What inspires me a lot is the whole new wave of new distilleries. I hate the use of the word “C” because it really only means that they are small. What we do, what Macallan does, what Glenfiddich does is craft. We care a lot about our product, we have been doing it for many years, we know what we are doing. The fact that these new kids on the block are a bit in the spotlight inspires me to try harder and innovate a little more. I read some of them and say, “Oh, we’ll have innovation.” They even made a list of the actions they will take. I read it through and think: boring. I did it 20 years ago, I did it, I did it. The fact that many of them are necessarily bottled at whiskey at the age of three, and frankly they are not very good in my opinion. I’ve tried some of them at whiskey fairs and things, and for the price they charge, I don’t think they’re a good advertisement for our industry. I think that spurs me on to make my whiskeys even better. We have a challenge that makes it exciting for people to see these new brands, but why spend a hundred pounds on a three-year bottle that, frankly, will be a bit rough if you can spend 35? Pound on a really decent bottle 10 years old or 12 years old. So I watch this very closely and wonder how many of these distilleries will still be here in the coming years.

How did these American whiskeys affect the way you make whiskey?

I thought I was pretty high up there about the knowledge of wood. But in the big scheme of things, some of the things the Sazerac or Buffalo Trace guys did did take it to the next level. So I took a step back and considered whether I should consider this or that.

Where do you want to take whiskey personally now?

Where I want to take whiskey is actually where I think it is, but people just don’t know. In terms of the amount of work, the amount of love, the amount of passion, the amount of knowledge required to make this product, for me it is simply about everything that is made around the world. And in doing so, I even include top quality wine, which is a much easier production process for me.

So I want to try to just spread the gospel. And I know that very few people will drink whiskey all day, but if you are in the mood for it, this is exactly the place for me like nothing else. I think I want to democratize whiskey a bit and make sure that every serious drinker, everyone who seriously values ​​good things in life, has whiskey as part of their repertoire.

And what do you want to take away from the people who drink it?

I want them to be interested enough to learn a bit about how it was done. But at the end of the day, if they don’t, I want them to sit down and think, wow, that’s very special.

If you could only have one more glass, which would you choose?

I think it should have been my 1981 Glenmorangie Distillery Manager’s choice, which was a single ex-Bourbon pig head I discovered as a Distillery Manager in the warehouse. It was just such a great example of Glenmorangie that I bottled this barrel by hand. We got a bottle with approved weights and dimensions, the labels stuck on ourselves and it was just a wonderful project. I actually still have two bottles of it in my basement, which would probably be the last one I would ever drink.