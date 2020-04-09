The Devs provide great shocks in the final episode

Photo: Raymond Liu (FX) TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Last week, the Devs showed what was going on behind the scenes as Katie and Lily had an open discussion about what the system and the team knew (and more importantly, what they didn’t). Now we know that the Giants can’t see beyond a certain point, and that Lily will do something that breaks the laws that Forest and Katie believe are in control of reality. The last episode of the series is about the later periods of these revelations, and today, as well as the “last day”, it begins to unfold.

After a very annoying, overly high-level art presentation, the episode opens with a very sweet appraisal of Lily and Jamie’s new relationship (new together? New) and admitting that it’s weird that they find themselves with jokes and pillow talk. It was a lovely, quiet scene in a tough episode, and I’m thankful we got that sweet moment before everything went to hell.

But before we follow the story line to this tragic conclusion, let’s talk about Lyndon and Kathy. In a statement last week, I reminded her that Katie’s coldness was amazing and that Alison Pill was incredibly good (as always, really). The episode continues as Lyndon tries to convince Katie to talk to Forest and get her back to the job Devs-Lyndon did all her life.

Katie and Forest watched today’s events over and over again, so they met at Lyndon’s request and knew how it would end with his death. This is not to encourage Kathy Lyndon to commit suicide: she knows she will fall and does not try to prevent it from happening. The forest is the same as ordering Kenton to kill Sergei; he saw it happen, so he knows it has to happen, so he bears no guilt or responsibility. It’s completely wild and shows how powerful the Devs can be, especially when they’re in the wrong hands. Understandably, Lyndon, who looks smarter than anyone on this show, never wants to look to the future.

In order to secure her job at the Devs, Katie tells Lyndon that she must prove her full and complete faith in the interpretation of many worlds: She must climb the railroad, let go, and have unbreakable universes. returned. Unfortunately, she falls (and falls for many different truths) and Katie simply walks away. He is emotionally affected, but that doesn’t stop him from being completely and utterly confused.

When Forest enters the Devs, Stewart challenges him by reading a poem by Philip Larkin called “Aubade,” and expresses his concern that the Devs system is in the hands of someone like Forest, who knows very little about history and is doomed by his imagination. to repeat the mistakes of the past. It also shows that the whole system works perfectly by applying many worlds. The principle that led to this is what the Forest forbids.

Returning to the story line I really don’t want to tell, Lily tells my dear Jamie some of the details of her conversation with Katie, that what she did to confuse the Forest didn’t go to the Devs. night and Jamie is heartily pleased. I started to get a terrible feeling about the direction this episode was going to take, because there had to be something to convince Lily that she was actually going to the Devs. The list of things I could think of to make this decision was pretty short.

The worst happens: Kenton enters Lily’s apartment and kills Jamie. Apparently, he was completely shocked by what he saw in the Forest House and decided to take action. I’m not sure what he’s aiming for by killing more people, but Pete intervenes before he kills Lily. It turns out that Pete is not a homeless boy: he actually works for the Russians, and all this he pays close attention to Lily. He knows that the people who left Lily will serve him. He advises to leave the country immediately and stay with his mother in a place where he was not handed over.

This turn of events further enhances the behavior and overall effectiveness of Jamie and Forest in the final episode. He and Katie watched today’s events over and over again. They probably saw it from many different points of view, including Lily. This means that when Forest met Jamie and joked with him, he knew that Kenton would kill Jamie in a few hours. Only when he thinks that he will not be able to boil my blood again, Forest somehow finds a way.

Instead of taking Pitt’s advice, Lily goes to a place where she can finally reconcile or at least get revenge: Devs. They have broken his world, so he will break their world.

Acute observations

I can’t wait to see how this show resolves. It was a wild, excellent ride.

What happened in this episode and a lot had happened – he felt slow (though not in a bad way).

WALKING JAMIE, I LOVE YOU

I feel like I’m continuing to comment on how good the acting is in each episode, but the performance is amazing.

Stuart’s words to Lily at the end of the episode are strangely sweet when she enters the Devs.

