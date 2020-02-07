The diary of a future president, Charlie Bushnell, is named after a legendary musician! | 10 fun facts, Charlie Bushnell, exclusive

Charlie Bushnell steal hearts on the new Disney + series Diary of a future president!

The young actor, who is no stranger to the entertainment world as he comes from a very talented family, plays Bobby Cañero-Reed in the series, the older brother of Tess RomeroIt’s Elena.

JJJ recently got to know Charlie with some fun facts, including his favorite TV show, which is why he became an actor, and even that his middle name was named after a legendary musician!

You can catch Charlie in a brand new episode of Diary of a Future President broadcast NOW on Disney + with new episodes every Friday!

Click inside to learn more about Charlie Bushnell with these 10 fun facts…

1. I love animals… especially my dogs, Lenny and Bear .

and . 2. I have been playing football for 7 years as a midfielder / defender center.

3. My favorite show is Strange things .

. 4. I am the baby of the family. My brother is 2 years older than me and my sister is 10 years older than me, but we are still very close.

5. I am an actor but I have a bad memory!

6. My favorite food is everything my mom does.

7. I love big band music from the 40s and 50s.

8. I had to learn to play tennis for my character, Bobby, in Diary of a Future President.

9. When I was younger, I had a fish called flash-lightning-swing.

10. My middle name is Ray… After Ray charles.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB