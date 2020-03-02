[THE DILLINGER ESCAPE Prepare Frontman GREG PUCIATO To Launch ‘Child Soldier: Creator Of God’ Solo Album]

Greg Puciato, the enigmatic singer identified for his varied list of tasks, from the incendiary THE DILLINGER ESCAPE Prepare to the brutalist electro-pop outfit THE BLACK QUEEN and the unabashedly thrashy KILLER BE KILLED, will release his debut solo album, “Baby Soldier: Creator Of God”, this summer by way of Federal Prisoner.

The Los Angeles-based singer premiered the single “Fire For Water” previous evening on BBC Radio one‘s “Rock Clearly show With Daniel P. Carter” and adopted with the debut of a online video for the three-moment keep track of this morning. The video clip was edited and directed by Puciato and good artist Jesse Draxler, Puciato‘s Federal Prisoner co-founder. Puciato performed all of the instruments on the tune with the exception of drums, which were finished by Chris Pennie (the final original materials the pair worked on with each other was THE DILLINGER ESCAPE Approach‘s 2004 “Miss out on Device”), who also contributed supplemental programming.

“I began creating in May perhaps or so of 2019, for what I imagined would be the following BLACK QUEEN album, apart from that is not at all what came out. So, just like with everything else that’s been born from requirement, it felt like the appropriate time to develop a house for anything at all that I do that did not match neatly under any other current roof. The misfits required a place to go,” clarifies Puciato about releasing his initial solo album. “This unique song came out seriously immediately. I guess it is really me reclaiming and possessing the abrasive section of me. This entire album is, in a way, a incredibly extreme statement of possession.”

“Hearth For Water” was manufactured by Nick Rowe (VAMPIRE WEEKEND, HAIM) and mixed by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE Strategy, THE Heal). Added album aspects will be made out there shortly.