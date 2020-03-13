The diocese of Rome goes through the church closures the day after

ROME – The diocese of Rome has issued a new decree that partially reversed Thursday’s decision to close all Catholic churches in the city, ordering now that the parish and mission churches be reopened.

The new decree, signed again by Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, affirms that “all precautionary measures in the Church must take into account not only the common good of civil society, but also that singular and precious good of faith”. , especially the least among us. “

Modifying Thursday’s church closure decree, which barred the worshipers from entering any place of worship, the new decree imposes a responsibility on churches and the priests themselves. In this way, the new rules aim to “prevent the appearance of a physical ban on entering places of worship,” states the text, “which could lead to disorientation and a heightened sense of insecurity.”

By requiring the worshipers to be aware of state-set regulations and repeating that all Catholics are without obligation to attend Mass from Sunday until April 3, the decree says that all churches parishes and mission must reopen for the faithful. .

The Church’s sudden change of direction in Rome was made after Pope Francis’s statement Friday morning, suggesting that “drastic measures” are not always the best.

Earlier this week, the pope said that priests should have the courage to go out among coronavirus victims to care for their physical and spiritual needs.

“We pray to the Lord for our priests to have the courage to go out sick, to give strength from the word of God and from the Eucharist, and to assist health workers and volunteers in this task,” said the pontiff. this Tuesday.

The closures of the Church of Rome caused public dismay, and some wondered aloud what had happened to the pope’s image of the Church as a “field hospital” for the needy.

