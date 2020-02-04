The direct train from Amsterdam to London starts at the end of April

Direct train connections from Amsterdam to London without passport control in Brussels start on April 30, the railway companies Eurostar and NS announced on Tuesday.

The abolition of the stopover in Brussels will shorten the travel time between the two capitals to four hours and ten minutes, which is a reduction of around 45 minutes. Tickets for the direct connection start at € 40 and will go on sale on February 11th.

The direct flight to Rotterdam starts on May 18 and lasts 3.5 hours.

Eurostar started its direct train service from London to Amsterdam in April 2018. The return trip should start earlier, but stalled in discussions about security controls.

In December, NS and Eurostar announced that they were planning more connections between Amsterdam and London to help rail travel keep up with short-haul flights.

There are currently three direct connections from London to Amsterdam every day. The direct return journey begins with two daily connections, which are gradually expanded.

Eurostar services are a “sustainable choice”, said the railway companies in a statement. “A train journey from London to Amsterdam emits 80% less CO2 per passenger than a comparable flight.”

