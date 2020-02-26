the-director-of-&-#-39-twelve-a-long-time-a-slave-&-#-39-steve-mcqueen:-&-#-39-i-was-instructed-that-a-film-with-black-sales-opportunities-would-not-gain-cash-&-#-39

Steve McQueen received an Oscar for the motion picture 12 A long time A Slave, but according to McQueen, whilst he was chaotic filming the motion picture, he was explained to that “a movie with black tracks would not make any money.”

“Everyone was telling me & # 39 no & # 39 and I failed to realize it, as before,” McQueen claimed during an interview with The Significant Situation. “I was instructed that a movie with black tracks would not gain money internationally, specifically one about slavery, and that was for somebody who supported the film!”

He continued: “That graphic changed a large amount. I am incredibly grateful. The picture by itself received the Most effective Film [at the 2014 Oscars] and I am really very pleased of it, but it is what came soon after what I am particularly very pleased of. It was a challenging film to make. Lupita Nyong & # 39 or, Michael Fassbender, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sarah Paulson, all these men and women took a lot of possibility. “

McQueen included that “occasionally you have to stir the feathers. I assume about my art and my films, and for me it really is all about using pitfalls. You have to toss you a curved ball and experiment.”

The 2012 movie raised more than $ 187 million internationally at the box business office. Lupita Nyong & # 39 o received the Finest Supporting Actress at the Oscars, and the film by itself won the Greatest Movie and the Ideal Actor Award for Chiwetel Ejiofor.