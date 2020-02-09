The director of Impossible, Christopher McQuarrie, will update fans in the next installments

Mission: Impossible – The director of Rogue Nation and Fallout, Christopher McQuarrie, has informed fans about the status of the seventh and eighth parts of the action series.

McQuarrie spoke in the Empire Podcast about the upcoming mission: Impossible 7 and 8 and the recent return of Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge.

“I’ve been thinking Kittridge is going all the way back to Rogue Nation,” McQuarrie said of the IMF agent, who was convinced in the first 1996 film that Ethan Hunt was the mole.

When McQuarrie found a reason for Kittridge’s return, he said, “I’m much more interested in finding something great for this character.” At the beginning of this process, I sensed that there could be a place for Kittridge – the tone of the film, the form of the film that was offered. I realized “Kittridge must be in this scene”. I had written it without knowing who was in it and then Kittridge suddenly came in and the scene was transformed, it was really funny. I have to call Henry Czerny and say, “You’re there!” Will you be there “He was great.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wb49-oV0F78 [/ embed]

McQuarrie didn’t reveal too much of what will happen in the next two missions. He said that filming should begin “soon” and that Star Tom Cruise is currently training for his next round as Ethan Hunt.

He added that he found out the story of the seventh film “about four weeks ago” and said: “I moved a substantial part of the puzzle and suddenly I was able to sketch the entire film in eight minutes.”

The director suppressed rumors that Cruise’s character would go into space and was annoyed that the actor still had “a lot” to do on Earth. “We found three obscene things he does that I’m afraid of that make the helicopter hunt look like toys,” he promised.

Last month Nicholas Hoult confirmed himself as the star of the upcoming seventh and eighth mission: Impossible Movies.

The X-Men franchise actor answered a question from director Christopher McQuarrie on Instagram, in which he was tagged and asked: “Would you like to raise a little bit of hell?” Hoult replied, “Love too. But why should I pause a little?”