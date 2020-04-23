The director of the vaccine agency says he was dragged out of the White House for political reasons

The head of a U.S. government agency fighting the coronavirus pandemic claims he was expelled for opposing politically related efforts to promote a malaria drug that President Donald Trump has publicized without evidence as a remedy for COVID-19.

Rick Bright, a former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, said in a statement Wednesday that he was removed from his job Tuesday and reassigned to a minor role. Her lawyers, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, called her “simple and clear retaliation”.

The controversy has swirled the drug against hydroxychloroquine malaria since Trump started promoting it from the podium in the White House meeting room.

BARDA, the agency that previously directed Bright, is a unit of the Department of Health and Human Services created to counter the threats of bioterrorism and infectious diseases. He recently tried to start working on a coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m talking about why to fight this deadly virus, science – not politics or patronage – has to lead the way,” said Bright, who holds a doctorate in immunology, in his statement, which was released by his lawyers.

“In particular, and contrary to the misleading directives, I have limited the widespread use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lacks scientific merit,” said Bright.

“I also resisted efforts to finance potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political ties.”

“Maybe it was” rejected: Trump

Trump, when asked about Bright at Wednesday’s White House briefing on the coronavirus, said he “never heard of him”.

“The boy says he was expelled from a job,” said Trump. “Maybe it was. Maybe not. … I don’t know who it is.”

Bright and his attorneys are seeking investigations from Inspector General HHS and the Office of the Special Council, an independent agency that has as part of its responsibility the protection of government whistleblowers.

“While I am ready to look into all the options and think” outside the box “for effective treatments, I have rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand to the American public,” Bright wrote.

He also hinted at “clashes with HHS political leadership” about his efforts to “invest early in vaccines and essential supplies to save American lives.” One of the biggest criticisms of the Trump administration’s pandemic response is that little was done in February to accumulate the necessary equipment.

“Science, serving the health and safety of the American people, must always go beyond politics,” said Bright.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is seen interacting with Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar during a session of the daily coronavirus task force on April 3 (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

Alex Azar, a lawyer and former executive of the pharmaceutical industry, leads HHS, the agency’s second permanent head during Trump’s tenure.

Two Alex Azar agencies oversaw the role of HHS secretary, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, would not have processed coronavirus tests valid for five and a half weeks, although other countries and the Organization world health had already prepared their own.

Behind the scenes, his aides say, Azar had warned the White House of alarming virus reports in China in early January, and then later that month he spoke directly to the president. It is not clear exactly what Azar said to the president, because the transcripts are not available.

Trump denied that Azar sent out alarms. “@SecAzar didn’t say anything to me late,” he tweeted earlier this month.

In late February, Vice President Mike Pence had taken over from Azar as head of the main task force of the coronavirus administration.

In a statement Wednesday night, HHS confirmed that Bright is no longer with the BARDA agency, but has not addressed his allegations of political scientific interference.

Questions about the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine

HHS said it was Bright who applied for an emergency use authorization for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. In his statement, Bright said he insisted that the authorization be limited to a small group of patients, those hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 under the supervision of a doctor.

Hydroxychloroquine has been administered to patients in the New York area, the nation’s most intense COVID-19 spot. It is usually given in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin.

LISTEN Front burner, April 6, on hydroxychloroquine:

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine – two drugs touted by U.S. President Donald Trump, who say they could be revolutionary treatments for COVID-19. But health experts around the world have tried to mitigate expectations for these drugs. Today, on Front Burner, we talk to the infectious disease specialist, Dr. Isaac Bogoch about these drugs and the tests done to determine if they keep any promise. 13:33

Inspector General HHS’s office did not respond to Bright’s request to investigate. But on Capitol Hill, the main Democrats supported the request for an investigation.

“President Trump is not a doctor, scientist or medical professional,” said Rosa DeLauro, the Connecticut Democrat who chairs a panel in the House that oversees HHS finances. “The idea that he and his politicians are making staff decisions based on the president’s effectiveness believes that drugs like chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine will be … absolutely unacceptable.”

Trump has repeatedly touted malaria drugs during his regular coronavirus briefings, calling it a “turning point” and suggesting that his skeptics would have denied it. He offered patients testimonials that the drug is a real cure-all.

But a recent study of 368 patients in U.S. veteran hospitals found no benefit from hydroxychloroquine – and other deaths. The study took a first look at the drug, which sparked debate in the medical community, with many doctors wary of using it.

Bright’s allegations were first reported by the New York Times and echoed the events that led to Trump’s impeachment in the House and subsequent acquittal to the Senate in January. In the latter case, Trump and several Republicans in Congress have come up with an anonymous whistleblower whose complaint raised alarms about the administration’s foreign policy grounds in Ukraine.

Watch Remdesivir also subject to early studies:

The researchers say Remdesivir, a drug designed to treat Ebola, is showing promising results against COVID-19 but warn that it is too early to say. 01:57

An official biography describes Bright as an influenza and infectious disease expert who joined the agency 10 years ago and focused on vaccine development. He also served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of HHS for Preparation and Response, reporting to Dr. Robert Kadlec. HHS said Bright is now assigned to the National Institutes of Health, working on new approaches to testing.

HHS is a very large department, which oversees almost all federal public health agencies in the country, with a budget of 1.3 trillion dollars which exceeds the gross national product of most countries.