The Directors of Virgin Australia do not take any part of public business; PM talks with Bill Gates about the Future; US arrives at $ 800b in humanitarian aid

U.S. Democrat leader Chuck Schumer announced the arrival of federal funds worth nearly $ US500 billion ($ 800b) for coronavirus funding for small businesses, including new hospital funding. and testing of the disease.

Schumer spoke in talks after midnight between Democratic and Republican leaders, and Trump administration officials, including White House leader Mark Meadows, made a statement. a cancellation agreement on television.

Opening hours Wednesday may provide an opportunity to pass legislation soon if they stick together, as the Democrat-controlled House plans to call on lawyers in Washington for a ballot later in the week. .

Photo: Senator Chuck Schumer spoke to reporters when he arrived for a meeting to discuss coronavirus reports on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

The GOP Senate leadership has helped make sure everyone is not locked in with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who will then sign on to the public.

Schumer said Meadows and Internet Secretary Steven Mnuchin were in close contact with McConnell during the endgame talks.

“Great problems have been resolved. So I think we have found the solution.”

Most of the money, more than $ 300 billion, will go toward providing a business low-interest rate loan program that eliminated money last week. Additional funding is being provided to hospitals, and millions more will be needed to improve cancer clinical trials, a critical step in building the trust needed to reopen state facilities. land.

The new tax plan – proposed by Republicans over $ 250 billion in local funding redevelopment of small businesses.

Photo: President Donald Trump signs US new nuclear coronavirus attack on Friday, March 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci)