[the-disappearance-of-imbo-and-petrone:-fbi-claims-folks-know-who-did-it]

PHILADELPHIA (KABC) — On Feb. 19, 2005, a younger pair remaining a bar in South Philadelphia — and vanished.

For 15 years, the relatives and pals of Richard Petrone and Danielle Imbo, along with investigators from the Philadelphia Law enforcement Section and the FBI, have been seeking to answer just one question: what occurred?

We take a search at the disappearance that has turn out to be a person of the most intriguing missing folks circumstances in modern Philadelphia’s background.