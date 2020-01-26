The dismantling of the San Onofre nuclear power plant should start in February

SAN ONOFRE, California (KABC) – The dismantling of the San Onofre nuclear power plant in southern California at Edison, or SONGS, could begin in late February.

Lucy Abel, who loved the nearby state park, knew the two domes off San Onofre State Beach well. They are hard to miss from Highway 5.

“We know it’s a landmark,” said Abel.

The domes, part of the domes, descended with several buildings, buoys and anchors at sea and part of the conduits at sea – the big pipes that brought and discharged the cooling water from the oceans to the factory.

On January 22, SCE announced that the dismantling of SONGS could begin as early as February 22 and continue over the next eight years.

Capable worried about the breakdown.

“I’m glad to hear about it. I’m just worried that they will do it safely. It is my main priority even if it took longer as long as it was done correctly,” said Abel.

An SCE spokesperson told Eyewitness News that letters had been sent to inform 12,000 people in communities within an eight-kilometer radius of the factory of the procedure.

John Ivins, who lives in San Clemente, has just received his advice. Ivins had a history with SONGS. Both of his parents worked here.

“It would make more sense for it to be operational than to dismantle it and return any potential waste to the ocean,” said Ivins.

SCE has declared that its decommissioning plan is in accordance with the United States’ Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

According to SCE, the used nuclear fuel will remain in welded stainless steel containers and will be stored in concrete enclosures on site. The transfer of this from the wet state to this dry concrete fuel storage system should be completed by the end of the summer of 2020.

The plant closed in 2012 after a radioactive vapor leak in January.

Nuclear waste was not a concern for surfer Bret Baker, who has experienced waves here for the past three decades.

“I don’t think the radiation hazard is too serious. They just need to take it apart and remove it from the visual pollution,” said Baker.

The plant was located on the Camp Pendleton property. SCE planned to return the land to the US Navy after the dismantling was completed.

