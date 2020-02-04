The disorder in Iowa does not favor leaders on the way to New Hampshire – Boston Herald

Democrats crawled out of the wreck of the Iowa Caucus Debacle deprived of a big leap and now have to rely on New Hampshire to settle the leaders of the too-rans.

The problems and long delays in counting have made Iowa and the Democratic Party the joke of the political world and probably indicate an end to the long-held first-in-the-nation competition status.

But despite the dampened impact of the caucuses, there were clear winners and losers among the Democratic contenders.

The American senator Elizabeth Warren – a one-time leader in Iowa – stumbles home in New England with a moderate third place and has to win next week in her backyard.

Former vice president Joe Biden was lucky – the snake in Iowa overshadowed his weak fourth place. But supporters of Biden, including established democrats, are now in a mini-panic on their way to the state of Granite, which is not a big site for him.

Biden’s supposed firewall is in South Carolina, and if he doesn’t win there, his campaign can quickly implode.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and US Senator Bernie Sanders competed for the top prize in Iowa, with Buttigieg holding a small lead with just over 60% of the terrain reporting when the Iowa debut dragged on Tuesday. Buttigieg is in 27% of the Iowa delegates, with Sanders in 25%, Warren in 18%, Biden in 16% and Amy Klobuchar in fifth place with 13%. It is unclear when the final results will be tabulated in Iowa.

Sanders’ momentum will be delayed if he does not reach Buttigieg and has to win the Vermont senator in neighboring New Hampshire, where he crushed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Buttigieg didn’t get the jump he hoped for from his “victorious” show in Iowa because of the long delays in reporting the results, but he was able to capitalize and catch fire in the granite state in the run-up to primary Tuesday. New Hampshire is full of moderate, independent voters and that can be fertile ground for Mayor Pete.

Then there is a clear winner, former mayor of New York, Mike Bloomberg, who has skipped Iowa and does not even participate in the vote in New Hampshire. Bloomberg has saved himself millions of dollars by not taking part in the caucuses. He hoped for a muddy result that would come from Iowa, and that’s what he got. The billionaire businessman’s strategy is to win states on Super Tuesday, March 3, and to visualize themselves.

The stakes are especially great for Warren and Sanders, as the battlefield is shifting to the first in the New Hampshire nation. Both are fighting to lead the party’s progressive wing, and both are neighboring senators with a birth test benefit.

If Warren loses again from Sanders in the state of Granite, it will be difficult for her to claim that she is the progressive choice of democrats. The Sanders followers are so dedicated that it is unlikely that they will switch to Warren in the upcoming games.

But the biggest loser in Iowa was the Democratic Party, which wants to run your healthcare and economy, but fails to do its only important task – counting the votes.