The display should go on: how tunes is adapting and innovating

2020 has been a shitshow. And as gigs get cancelled and earnings opportunities for bands are stifled, musicians are going to uncover additional and much more inventive strategies of sharing their tunes and generating an earnings.

There are means in which you can support.

But we know anything else. We know that the musicians we’ve beloved for many years and the new bands we’re just finding to know will stage up. Not able to carry out reside, they’re going to get creative in strategies we’ve under no circumstances noticed. Labels are going to do points they’ve in no way carried out ahead of. Platforms will obtain new methods serving to.

People today are heading to innovate. And underneath the most making an attempt of situations, stars will be born.

We do not know what to expect, but it is heading to be exciting. We are heading to share people stories, and deliver you a tiny closer to a audio organization undertaking items differently.

March 20

Bandsintown has introduced two new functions aimed at serving to songs followers and artists cope with occasion cancellations. Look at Reside is a assistance that allows the artists stated on their platform to encourage their livestreams, though upcoming 7 days will see a Bandsintown Live Tunes Marathon increase cash for the MusiCares COVID-19 Reduction Fund.

Tuk Smith, former chief of Biters and now frontman for Atlanta’s Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, is using requests for tracks he’ll conduct dwell from his property. Study additional.

From 7am Uk time currently and 7am tomorrow (midnight-midnight PCT), Bandcamp are waiving their regular cut and directing 100% of product sales profits to their artists. Go through a lot more.

March 19

Napalm Data have introduced a web site to not only maintain followers informed about tour postponements and cancellations, but to also aid artists. The web page – which will be up-to-date on a frequent basis – will also provide particulars on artists’ crowdfunding drives, live streams and more. Study more.