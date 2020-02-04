The disturbed bid of Boston College basketball at number 7 Duke falls short

Somehow this would be a different Boston College team than the one Duke had last seen just over a month ago.

Finally completely healthy since they brought Nik Popovic back in the fold a few weeks ago, the Eagles felt good after a victory on the road against North Carolina at the weekend. And after a fight of 39 points in the hands of the Blue Devils on New Year’s Eve in Durham, BC came motivated and hungry in the rematch of Tuesday evening.

Yet it was not entirely enough.

Supported by a busy and loud Conte Forum, the Eagles were ready for the test. Two years after Duke last visited Chestnut Hill, where BC knocked the visitors off the top list, the Eagles were ready for a new upset, but it was eventually short of a 63-55 loss to the No. 7 Blue Devils.

BC (11-12, 5-7 ACC) led for stretching exercises on Tuesday-evening, but the Eagles saw a 49-46 lead with 7:08 to wither when Duke (19-3, 9-2) withdrew for the win . Converting and missed shots plagued the Eagles in the last minutes and they couldn’t recover as Duke, led by Tre Jones ’18 points and Vernon Carey’s 17 points and 10 rebounds, closed the door.

“We lost the position there with about five minutes left in the game,” said BC coach Jim Christian. “Part of it is fatigue, our guards played many minutes. … We’ve lost the balance and you can’t lose the balance if you play the number 7 team in the country. You can’t lose the balance for two minutes. “

Derryck Thornton had 21 points to lead the Eagles, who caught fire to start the game. Led by aggressive defense and fueled by a lively Conte Forum audience, BC jumped out to a 12-2 lead, including a 6-0 point with a nice lane-up from Thornton to Jared Hamilton.

The Blue Devils missed 14 of their 15 shots, including 10 missions in a row, but the Eagles failed to build a lead of more than 10. That enabled Duke to return to the game because the Blue Devils used a 13-2 lead to take their first lead. But BC struck back to take a lead and rested with Duke for most of the second half.

“The Jim team is so ready for us, and because they have Popovic back and all their boys are healthy, they are a very good team,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. “They have played excellent basketball. …

“They thoroughly surpassed us in the first half. … As much as we told our boys what to expect, we were not ready for that. That is something human. “

Neither BC nor Duke gave an inch in the second half, and sometimes it seemed that the teams were just trading baskets. Nik Popovic hit the first 3-pointer of the game – the 27th combined attempt – with 11:18 to go into the second half to give the Eagles a 39-38 lead before Javin DeLaurier’s layout regained the lead for Duke , but Thornton reacted with four consecutive points.

Joey Baker converted one and the other to tie the game to 43 before Jay Heath’s hip play-back and a setback by Steffon Mitchell gave the Eagles some separation at 47-43, forcing Krzyzewski to timeout because Conte Forum Fever pitch.

But from there, Duke grabbed a stranglehold. Baker brought the Blue Devils back in one with a 3 out of the corner and after a bucket from Jairus Hamilton, Vernon Carey scored four straight runs to give Duke the lead. It no longer followed.

In a poorly shot game from both sides, the Eagles finished 2-for-18 at a distance of 3 points, many of which looked wide open. That eventually caught up with them.

“We’ve done everything you should do to beat them, we’re just not done with the games we normally make,” Christian said. “We didn’t finish the game, we didn’t make open 3-point shots. Effortlessly, in terms of execution, apart from that piece, we did everything to win the game.”

Despite the loss, Christian was encouraged to leave. BC is in a mess in the ACC rankings and the coach has enjoyed the progress of his team, with his freshman mature, whole selection finally healthy and everyone finds his role.

“We played well for 2-3 weeks. Since the Pitt game on the road, I think we’ve played like everyone else in the competition, to be honest,” Christian said. “We don’t win all those games, but we play fairly good.”