The disturbed condition probably led to injury, NTSB says

Disturbing conditions that prevented visibility caused the plane crash on Molokai that killed the couple.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday released a final report detailing the Cessna 206 flight at Molokai Airport on December 10, 2017. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser identified the victims of the crash as William Vogt, 79, and his wife, Lynn Vogt, 74.

The NTSB said it was possible that William Vogt, who was piloting aircraft in single-engine propellers, continued to fly in an area “consisting of clouds and showers, which resulted in a loss of visual and subsequent reference controlled flight in terrain. “

The plane was approaching Molokai Airport when it crashed into an area in remote mountains a little more than three miles southwest of the entrance gate.

Screenshots by first responders showed a low cloud layer at the crash site.

William Vogt had the latest Automatic Terminal Services report on the weather at the time, which he said would experience four miles of visibility with light rain and mist along with a layer of clouds.

As he approached Molokai Airport, he contacted air traffic control and requested an “instrument approach,” and the controller gave him two approach routes to the airport.

The last communication from the plane came when the tower controller at the airport said the plane was “south of the final approach course.” William Vogt indicates that he made corrections and had “very good visibility.”

The NTSB report showed no evidence of “preimpact mechanical anomalies” that would affect his ability to operate the aircraft.

Health problems were also ruled out as factors in the accident. An autopsy revealed that William Vogt had severe heart disease, which put him at sudden risk of chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath and fainting, but traces his theft and communication and traffic control when ruled out health complications.

William Vogt, a retiree

Kahala dentist who lived

on Molokai, was almost

2,700 hours of flight time and a private pilot’s license.

Vogts have been described as kind people. William Vogt was described as being loved and respected by his patients.