The Dixie Chicks have delayed the release of their new album “Gaslighter” indefinitely

Dixie Chicks has reportedly revealed that the release of the upcoming Gaslighter album has been postponed indefinitely.

Tennessee reports that the band has confirmed that the album’s release – the first in 14 years – was moved from the original to May 1 to an “unannounced future date.”

The album’s title track was released as the first single in early March by Jack Antonoff. “Gaslighter” will also be released through Sony, and the band will contract with the label.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbVPcPL30xc [/ embed]

During an interview with the Spiritualgasm podcast, frontwoman Natalie Mayes said she initially wanted to do something simple, such as a cover album, to perform a contract. But she was inspired to start writing original songs again after divorcing actor Adrian Posdar.

“Gaslighter” will become the first studio music album since 2006’s “Taking The Long Way”. The album with the lead single “Not Ready to Make Nice” won five Grammys, including Record, Song and Album of the Year.

The reason for the delay has not yet been reported. The defeat of the coronavirus, however, caused the absence of many album release dates, including Rufus Wainwright, Haim and Hockey Dad, as well as the cancellation and transfer of many concerts and festivals around the world.