The DNC changes the rules of debate as questions about the good condition of Joe Biden

The National Democratic Committee (DNC) is changing the format of the debate to limit the rigorous position required by candidates, at a time when the proper control of former President Joe Biden is reviewed in the White House.

The DNC announced on Friday that the format of its next debate, which will take place in Arizona on March 15, would have candidates sitting behind a desk, asking questions from the eyes. The format change, first reported by Politico, would be a departure from the last ten discussions, where candidates stood behind the lecterns and faced questions from moderators.

“After ten discussions, the DNC worked with its network partners to adapt the March debate to the narrower field of candidates and to give more voters a voice,” said a DNC spokeswoman in announcing the new format.

The change comes as the Democrats’ field has won, leaving Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) the only two viable candidates. That process, which saw the Democratic establishment consolidate behind the former president before Super Tuesday, has left many Sanders supporters feeling as if the primaries are being manipulated to frustrate their candidate. Sanders, himself, credited the thought during a weekend-long broadcast on ABC.

Sanders said despite discussing the machinations that have led Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Pete Buttigieg to step down and support the former Vice President:

What was very clear from the media narrative, and what the establishment wanted, was to make sure people gathered around Biden and defeat me. We are assuming the establishment … the corporate establishment … the political establishment.

Given these sentiments, it is not surprising that many on the left believe that the format change in the DNC debate is for Biden’s benefit, a statement which the former president’s team denies. Glenn Greenwald summarized this sentiment, which came to social media shortly after the new format was announced to call for what he saw as a transparent DNC ​​effort to “protect” the former vice president.

“What will Biden do if he is the candidate and doesn’t have the rotten DNC to protect him by corruptly changing the rules that allow him to be in bed basically by asking nice people questions instead of standing up. debate directly, ”wrote Greenwald.

Others were the ones who criticized the DNC decision.

In addition to suspicions about the DNC’s motives is that the format change is taking place, as Biden faces renewed scrutiny about his fitness as a Commander-in-Chief. Although the 77-year-old former president has long been known for lapses and lapses, many Democrats now worry that such cases will only fuel speculation about his cognitive health, which could hurt his chances in general elections. . This was exposed last week, especially when Biden collected a budget from the Declaration of Independence during the Texas campaign.

“We consider these truths to be obvious, all men and women are created by, you know, you know, you know,” the former president said, struggling to remember the famous line.

That moment was quickly overshadowed by the former Vice President urging voters to run and support his “Super Thursday” campaign. Verbal backs, followed by Biden, who mistook his wife and sister during a California speech, caused even some senior Democrats to confess the president’s cognitive health.

“He’s a mentally retarded candidate. People in the Democratic establishment say, ‘Oh don’t you say that.’ They really think they can protect Joe Biden from public scrutiny and the reality is that they can’t.” Horwtiz, a Democratic strategist and Sanders supporter. during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.