The doctor in Queensland is said to have used dead patients to defraud $ 360,000 on Medicare

A doctor in Queensland who has been charged with hundreds of thousands of dollars in Medicare fraud allegedly used dead patients to play the system.

Tony Mufutau Oluwatoyin Bakare is accused of making thousands of false claims between 2014 and 2017.

On the opening day of his Brisbane District Court trial on Monday, prosecutor Daniel Caruana said the prominent general practitioner had received financial benefits from providing services to multiple patients who had already died or were overseas.

The doctor is accused of filing thousands of false claims in dead patients between 2014 and 2017. (AAP)

Mr. Caruana said he would try during the weeklong trial to prove that Bakare not only knew that the services were not taking place, but that he knew or was ruthless that they were wrong, and did so to deceive the federal government for the financial gain.

An investigator commissioned to review Medicare services submitted using the primary care provider’s unique provider number was the first to provide evidence.

A table submitted to the jury contained more than 7,500 reports of damage to data that she said the patients were either known to be dead or Bakare was abroad.

The court heard that Medicare benefits from these claims had been deposited into the accused’s bank accounts and totaled approximately $ 360,000.

When asked if she confirmed the deaths in the register of births, deaths and marriages, the investigator said no.

The court heard that she used Medicare’s internal directory instead, which was frequently updated based on official data or after family members had been notified.

Mr. Caruana later confirmed that all of the data subjects had actually died.

Bakare had four mass settlement medical practices in West Burleigh, Oxenford and Underwood at the time of the alleged fraud.

The court also heard from a Medicare official who said it was possible that the software that medical practices use to claim online could be set up to automatically fill in the date that a service was provided becomes.

Bakare did not plead guilty to gaining a financial advantage through deception.

Eight prosecutor witnesses are expected to be called during the trial.