The doctor who tried to warn us about the coronary heart just died of it … and his legacy will live on

He tried to warn us. But it was silent. Now Dr. Wenliang’s legacy will live on.

On Thursday, it was reported that Li Wenliang, the doctor who tried to warn the world about the Koronavians in December (and was unfortunately muted by the Chinese authorities) had died – from the virus itself.

Dr. Wenliang, 34, was an ophthalmologist who worked at Wuhan Central Hospital in December when he saw test results show seven patients with a diagnosis of an unknown disease that looked exactly like SARS – a global epidemic that killed 774 people in Asia in 2003.

Horrifyingly, we have come to know that if it were not for the revelations of Dr. Wenliang, the catastrophe we have seen would be even worse (if this is still possible to imagine).

In late December 2019, he sent a message to fellow doctors on a private WeChat message group, warning them to wear protective clothing and masks to avoid infections. But what he didn’t know is that the disease he just discovered was an entirely new virus in itself.

Charged as a criminal, they lost their lives as a hero

Within hours, he was summoned by officials to the Public Security Bureau, where he was forced to sign a letter that essentially accused him of spreading “fake news” that caused a major public panic. Oh, and he was accused of a “wrongdoing.”

The statement, according to the BBC, said:

“We are formally warning you: If you continue to be stubborn, with such negligence, and continue this illegal activity, you will be brought to justice – is that understandable?”

At the end of January this year, Dr. Wenliang shared a copy of the letter on Weibo and explained to the team what had happened. At this point, local law enforcement started apologizing … but it was too late. The damage has already been done.

Ironically, the good doctor suspended the virus two days after unnecessarily treating a patient who thought he had glaucoma, and actually had the new coronavirus. He then began to cough and was quickly admitted to hospital. Ten days later, China declared the outbreak and Dr. Wenliang was officially diagnosed with coronary heart disease on February 1. What is scary is that it has been tested several times for the virus, all of which came back negative.

His legacy will remain

Dr Wenliang recorded a recent video on Weibo before he died, shedding light on his government’s mistake in concealing the deadly virus, which he said police had previously “taken legal action” against eight others who also ” published and shared rumors “About pneumonia-like disease and” caused adverse effects on society. “

“The Internet is not beyond the law … Any illegal construction, spreading and disturbing social order will be punished by the police in accordance with the law, with zero tolerance,” according to the Vice President.

And people are lamenting.

While figures show that the virus has killed at least 566 people with more than 28,000 people infected, experts believe the facts are much higher.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dr. Wenliang’s family and we wish them well in their recovery process.