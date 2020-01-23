The doctor’s granddaughter is recruited in the time war!

Time war is raging across the universe – and the doctor’s granddaughter is trapped in it! Find out what happened to Susan in the upcoming Doctor Who spin-off from Susan’s War!

Well, this was a Time War release that I definitely didn’t expect. Later this year, a brand new Doctor Who spin-off series from Big Finish Productions will be released in collaboration with BBC Studios. The series takes place during the time war and shows an incredibly important character from the long history of Doctor Who. Right from the start: Susan Foreman, the doctor’s granddaughter.

It’s such an exciting idea. Big Finish explored Susan’s life after she left the doctor (or more specifically, after her grandfather left her). We have seen her reunited with her grandfather in his eighth incarnation. Attend the family’s most catastrophic Christmas dinner ever, and even help fend off a second Dalek invasion while suffering from a terrible price.

But Big Finish went further. A short trip was published in 2017 to investigate what happened to Susan at the beginning of the war. Susan was called by the Time Lords to fight in the war and said goodbye to her grandfather in All Hands on Deck. Her new series, Susan’s War, will reveal what happened next …

School reunion

Gallifrey needs every time lord to wage the time war. A summons has been issued to his lost all over the universe. Whatever their abilities, they can use the war effort.

Susan’s draft documents have arrived and, unlike her grandfather, she is ready to join her people’s struggle and finally return home.

Because Susan knows the Daleks and she will do her duty …

This should be an exciting representation of the time war. Carole Ann Ford will not just return to play Susan herself. But William Russell will play again against Ian Chesterton – another member of the original TARDIS team. In the best sense, it really feels like a collision between completely different eras.

Carole Ann Ford is looking forward to playing Susan in the middle of the war.

It is a very complex, interesting and fascinating work that goes back and forth in time like we have never done in Doctor Who. We find all kinds of extraordinary ways to chase time machines, and the different phases in the life of Time Lords are explored.

It’s also Susan when she’s pushing for a few years. She has different attitudes to things and expects a different behavior than the people she is with. So that’s wonderful. She is a much stronger person and I really like that.

Lords of War

And to top it off, Susan’s grandfather will also appear in this box set – played again by Paul McGann! But of course they’re not the only Time Lords in this series, as producer David Richardson reveals.

How lucky was I when I spent shooting days with legends like Carole Ann Ford, William Russell and Paul McGann, key characters from the classic series thrown into this addicting era of the new Doctor Who series? And with them are Veklin (Beth Chalmers) and Rasmus (Damian Lynch) – two characters whose storylines span a variety of releases and help tie together our intricate Time War range.

It’s nice to see recurring characters from other time war areas appear in Susan’s own series. (In fact, Rasmus just starred in Dark Universe’s Doctor Who.) There’s something as chaotic as a time war, a sense of cohesion, and reminds us that the same war is waged on many sides.

Susan’s war will be released and downloaded on CD in April. This should be an extremely exciting spin-off for Doctor Who fans, both old and new, and I can’t wait to hear it.

