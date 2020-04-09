The DOD denies that the ABC news report became aware of COVID-19 in November

The Pentagon said Wednesday afternoon that an ABC News report said that a military intelligence unit wrote a report about the coronavirus in November that is inaccurate.

Col (Dr.) R. Shane Day, the director of the National Defense Intelligence Agency’s National Medical Intelligence Center, said in a statement that the NCMI, in practice, does not comment publicly on specific intelligence issues. He said “

However, in the interest of transparency during this current public health crisis, we can confirm that the media reporting on the existence / release of a National Medical Intelligence Center related to the Coronavirus product in November 2019 did not. they are correct. This NCMI product does not exist.

A defense official added that the NCMI and the DIA spent considerable time in the last 24 hours, examining all possible products that could be identified as related to this, and that they did not find any.

The exclusive ABC News report, released Wednesday morning, said that the NCMI had warned the military and the White House about the spread of the virus in China until the end of November:

Until the end of November, U.S. intelligence officials had warned that contagion was devastating the Wuhan region of China, changing living and business patterns, and posing a threat to the population, according to four sources. about secret reports.

The ABC News report said that concerns about what is now known as the coronavirus pandemic were “detailed in a November intelligence report” by the NCMI, according to “two content-aware officers. of the document. “

According to the report, “computer and computer intercepts, along with satellite imagery” were analyzed and alarmed that a “out of control disease” would be a serious threat to United States forces in Asia.

One ABC News source said that analysts concluded that this could be a “cataclysmic event” and that it “was repeatedly presented” to DIA, Pentagon Joint Staff and the White House. .

Sources said that there was repeated information in December for policy and decision makers throughout the federal government and the White House National Security Council.

Sources stated those explanations, culminating in a detailed explanation of the problem in the President’s Daily Magazine in early January.

ABC News said that the NCMI report was “widely available” to those authorized to access the intelligence community alerts, and that after its publication, other smart community newsletters were available. start circulating on confidential channels through the government around Thanksgiving.

Esperó requested Sunday from ABC News week if the Pentagon received a intelligence evaluation of the coronavirus in November. Esper said he does not remember but would have known if an assessment was submitted to the Homeland Security Council in December.

“I’m not aware of that,” he said.

President Trump was also asked about the alleged report during a White House press conference Wednesday and when he learned about such intelligence and whether it could have acted before.

“When I first learned the gravity of this was before the country was closed in China. And when we closed flights from China and a number of other items, then, as you know, we closed for Europe,” to say.

“So I don’t know exactly, but I would like to see the information,” he said.

