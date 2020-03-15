The DOD sets home travel restrictions on troops, civilians, and families

The Pentagon has stopped all domestic travel for troops, civilians from the Department of Defense, and their families assigned to bases and other facilities in the U.S. and its territories, from March 16 to May 11. to stop the potential spread of coronavirus, the department. announced on Friday.

That national journeys include a permanent station change (PCS) – or moving to a new task, and temporary work (TDY) – temporary assignments to different places, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday. Troops will only be authorized by local permits.

The restriction will also halt civil procurement at the Department of Defense’s facilities and components for people who did not reside in the local displacement area of ​​the contracting entities.

Exceptions can be made for compelling cases where travel is essential for missions, humanitarian reasons or justified by extreme problems, the Pentagon said. Approval should come from a combatant commander, service secretary, Pentagon management officer or chief of staff, but they could be delegates.

Also as of Friday, the Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia, raised its state of health protection from low to moderate, or “Bravo,” and began implementing additional protective measures that would dramatically reduce it. the number of visitors to the building as well as their support. facilities. The measures apply to those who no longer have open access cards in the building.

The Pentagon is also implementing minimum staffing, considering telecommuting or rotation work begins on Monday.

A senior defense official told reporters Saturday during a conference call:

In recent weeks, we have been testing our ability to move our staff to telecommuting and as of Monday, many offices will be volunteering for minimum staffing. This may involve additional teleworking as well as rotating staff – red and blue equipment to limit cross-interaction.

Officials said individual offices are making decisions about what functions can be performed by telecommuting and what should be done at the workplace. Those who need access to mission-critical materials will still be in the workplace.

Additionally, visitors without access (including partners and international visitors) are also restricted.

The Pentagon has also canceled all Pentagon public visits, major events, retirement ceremonies, promotion ceremonies, and oath ceremonies. The Pentagon’s gym is also closed, as are some of the other Department of Defense gyms.

Access to Pentagon retirement homes is also restricted, due to the growing risk of coronavirus for the elderly.

Access has also been restricted to Pentagon employees (government civilians or contractors) who have been abroad recently, particularly in a Level 2 or 3 country as defined by the Center for Disease Control. These employees must self-isolate for 14 days.

Currently, ten service members have tested positive for coronavirus worldwide, but there is no information that any of them have entered the Pentagon.

