The dog dies after being shot by the Hillsborough Co. representative

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County MP shot a dog after the Gasparilla parade.

According to an HCSO press release, it is around 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the police-led units in Tampa left Bayshore Boulevard near Platt Street when a 30-pound pit bull broke out of a gate to which its owner dropped the dog on 345 Bayshore Boulevard had tied up.

MPs said the dog attacked the horses and tried three times to attack them.

The first time the dog ran to a TPD horse and barked and growled at the horse when it tried to bite the horse’s hind legs. A representative nearby tried to calm the dog, but could not find a clear point of contact without possibly calming the horse, representatives said.

The dog ran back to the side of the road before running to the horses a second time, this time to an HCSO horse. The dog tried to bite the horse in its vaginal area and successfully clung to one of the horse’s front lower legs.

The dog broke away and charged the horse a third time. Deputy Crystal McClelland, who rode a separate horse, shot the dog in the middle of his back once and made him run away from the horses. The dog eventually died of his injuries at the scene.

The owner of the dog, who is homeless, was present during the attacks but, according to MPs, made no obvious attempts to grab the dog when he attacked the horses.

After the shootout, the owner issued threatening statements, according to a message from HCSO, in which he was supposed to harm the deputies at the scene and himself. He was Baker Acted. There was a knife in his pocket.

Deputy McClelland has been with HCSO for 26 years and has been a member of the mounted unit for 18 years.

None of the horses were seriously injured in the attacks.

The shootout is still under investigation.

